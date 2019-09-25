September 25
Hopkins County - Madisonville Public Library Health Fair
10am - 2pm
Where: Parkway Plaza Mall, Madisonville
If you can't remember when you received your last check-up, it might be time to make amends by visiting the HCMPL Health Fair. While there, you'll have the opportunity to receive blood pressure/sugar checks, attend health and fitness classes, receive adult health screenings, give blood, listen to special guest speakers, and much more.
Senior Bingo Lunch
11am - 2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
September 27
America--50th Anniversary Tour 7:30 pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Drive, Madisonville
Featuring founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, America brings their 50th anniversary tour to the Glema to showcase their incredible vocal harmonies during an intimate performance. Hits include: A Horse with No Name, Sister Golden Hair, You Can Do Magic, Ventura Highway, Lonely People, I Need You, Tin Man, and many more! For ticket information, call 270-821-2787.
September 28
Fall Scavenger Hunt
2pm
Where: Mahr Park, 642 Nebo Road, Madisonville
Families and children will explore the outdoors and sharpen their observation skills in this scavenger hunt. Suitable for children 8 years and up. 270-584-9017
October 2
Senior Bingo Lunch
October 4 - 6
Zombie Forest Paintball Hayride
6:30 pm - Midnight nightly
Where: 1168 Antioch Church Road, Hanson
Our woods have become infested with zombies and we need your help! Come join us on our special wagons equipped with paintball guns and special paintballs that kill zombies. Gates open at 6:30 pm and wagons leave every 20 minutes starting at 7 pm. Don't want to shoot zombies? Bring a lawn chair and watch the free movies under the stars on the large screen and enjoy snacks from the snack bar. Practice range available for those who want to get their aim perfected. For more information, call 270-339-2882.
October 5
First Saturday of the Month Hike
1 - 3pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, Dawson Springs
The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park naturalist will lead a free hike on the first Saturday of each month. Winter hikes will focus on rock formations, sunsets, and landscapes glistening with ice and snow. Enjoy native wildflowers blooming during the spring hikes and take a break from the heat during evening summer hikes. Don't miss the fall hikes to see the changing color of the forest.
Hikes vary from half-mile to 3-miles, with easy to moderate terrain. Wear proper clothing and bring your own water, snacks, and hiking stick. This hike is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Well-socialized, leashed dogs are welcome on the hike. Hiking sticks are available for purchase in the park's gift shop. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
October 9
Senior Bingo Lunch
October 12
Show & Go Car Club Cruise-In
3pm--6pm
Where: Brother's Bar-B-Que, 1055 North Main Street, Madisonville
Satisfy your craving for classic cars every second Saturday of the month April through October! Bring the family to the Brother's Bar-B-Que to view the lovingly restored vintage automobiles on display. Bring your lawn chairs. It's fun and free admission. There will be a 50/50 pot and door prize drawings. For more information, call 270-836-9005.
October 11 - 13
Zombie Forest Paintball Hayride
October 11 - 13
Oil Painting Weekend
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
If you've always wanted to learn how to paint, this is your weekend! Learn the wet-on-wet method of oil painting by creating your very own 16×20 landscape painting. Fees: $70 for one class or $130 for two classes and the Friday night program. Class size is limited, so sign up early. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
