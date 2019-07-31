July 31
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
August 1-2Restoring Hope Women's Conference 7pm-10pm
Where: Ballard Convention Center, Madisonville, KY
Our special guest for this year's Restoring Hope Women's Conference is award-winning author and television host, Shannon Perry. Described by one conference attendee as "a cross between comedian Chonda Pierce and Bible teacher Beth Moore," Shannon Perry has been named the favorite speaker by numerous women's conferences and groups. We will also have daily door prizes of gift baskets, a television, electronics and more! Worship music led by 1Church Movement from Bowling Green, KY. Tickets are $5 per day which includes new classes each day from 2pm to 3pm. Doors open for main event at 6pm and main event begins at 7pm each night. Please feel free to call if you have any questions, and please help us get the word out! Email: restoringhopewomensconference@gmail.com or call 270-821-6400. Don't miss this incredible event!
August 2
Friday Night Live 6pm-10pm
Where: Downtown Madisonville
Join us downtown in The Best Town on Earth for exciting live music, food and craft vendors, an expanded Kids Zone, local talent on the West End Stage and so much more! Sister Sledge will headline the August 2 Friday Night Live.
August 3
First Saturday of the Month Hike 7:45pm-9pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park naturalist will lead a free hike on the first Saturday of each month. Winter hikes will focus on rock formations, sunsets, and landscapes glistening with ice and snow. Enjoy native wildflowers blooming during the spring hikes and take a break from the heat during evening summer hikes. Don't miss the fall hikes to see the changing color of the forest.
Hikes vary from half-mile to 3-miles, with easy to moderate terrain. Wear proper clothing and bring your own water, snacks, and hiking stick. This hike is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Well-socialized, leashed dogs are welcome on the hike. Hiking sticks are available for purchase in the park's gift shop. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
August 4
Monarchs in Mexico: Flowers in the Air 2pm-4 pm
Where: Mahr Park Arboretum, 642 Nebo Road, Madisonville
Tavia Cathcart Brown, Executive Director of Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen, Ky., is a highly-regarded lecturer, educator, writer, and photographer. Tavia shares her love for plants and butterflies at every opportunity and will share her recent trip to Mexico where the Monarch butterflies winters. She is also the host, writer, and garden consultant of KET's "Kentucky's Secret Garden."
August 6
Innovation Station Learning Series: Business Law 3pm-4pm
Where: Innovation Station, 38 W Arch St., Madisonville
Presented by William M. Cox PLLC, you'll learn about vital intricacies of business law - the risks of getting sued as a small business owner, what happens if you get sued, personal assets in your business, considerations before taking on investors, and protecting the name of your business - in Innovation Station's next learning series installment. Join us over at the station as we gather together and listen to a business professional discuss topics that will inform you and help you better understand your business.
August 7
August 10-11
11th Annual Madisonville Disc Golf Open
Where: City Park/Mahr Park, 755 Park Avenue Ct/642 Nebo Road, Madisonville
Hopkins County Tourism and Convention Commission presents the 11th Annual Madisonville Disc Golf Open, taking place on August 10th-11th, 2019. For those in the USDGC Qualifier divisions (Pro, Advanced, Advanced Masters): 2 rounds at MAHR PARK, 1 round at CITY PARK. For those in other divisions (Advanced 50+, intermediate, recreational): 2 rounds at CITY PARK, 1 round at MAHR PARK.
On-site registration is on Friday from 2 PM - 6 PM & Saturday from 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM at City Park. Draw doubles at City Park on Friday, August 9th at 4:30 PM.
August 13
Innovation Station: Summer Women's Round Table11:30am-1pm
Where: Innovation Station, 38 W Arch St., Madisonville
Join us for the Summer Women's Roundtable on August 13th, hosted by Kentucky Innovation Station.
We will welcome Kathryn Melton as our guest speaker, talking one-on-one with women about her entrepreneurial journey starting Diligent Insurance. The Women's Roundtable is a small-group, candid conversation about the journey of being a woman in business.
Women business owners, startups, and entrepreneurs are coming together to discuss business challenges and opportunities. Don't do business all alone! Use this group as your advisory team and learn how to overcome the many challenges of being in business. This discussion and interaction will make you a better entrepreneur. Join us!
August 14
August 21
August 26
Summer Gardening Series 5:30pm-6:30pm
Where: Hopkins Co. Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Dr., Madisonville
Come to this workshop and learn how to start your very own terrarium. We will discuss what plants are good for terrariums and how to care for and maintain a healthy terrarium environment. Every participant will construct and take home a terrarium! Space is limited. RSVP to the Extension Office at (270) 821-3650.
August 28
August 28
Growing Herbs Series 12:00pm-1pm
Where: Hopkins County Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Dr., Madisonville, KY 42431
Interested in learning how to grow different kinds of herbs indoors or outdoors? Then come to this free lunch class series where we go into detail on how to grow, care for, and maintain your favorite kinds of herbs. Light lunch is provided. RSVP to the Extension Office at (270) 821-3650.
August 31
Pennyrile Forest Beach Blast 10am-6pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Lots of fun, family-friendly activities will be held at the beach all day long. Make tie-dye t-shirts, enjoy music, and play in the beach volleyball tournament. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
September 1
