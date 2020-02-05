Greetings Anton neighbors near and far.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of Jan 27 were: Rhaelee Thomas, Lilly Countzler, Ellie Hofmann, Grayson Dukes, Kooper Cobb, Tiana Tang, Elijah Campbell, James Phelps, Jazlyn Vannoy, Landon Piper, Channing Stone, Jaxon Brasher, Taliya Hall and Kylie Laffoon.
On January 23 Anton lost a great neighbor when Claudie Conrad passed on to be with his Lord. Our condolences to his wife, Anna Vannoy Conrad, and sons, Mark and Kirk Conrad, and their families, which include nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was known in Anton for his helpfulness and warm smile. He watched over the cemetery at Browder United Methodist Church for many, many years. The family requested if you wish to tribute in lieu of flowers please donate to the cemetery fund thru envelopes at Barnett Strother.
I got a note from a proud grandmother, so I am going to encourage other Anton grandmothers to post some proud news.
Vicki Thomison let me know about Gracie Lee Herring getting the scholarship from the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows. She added that Gracie had been much like her in that she was at the fair from the stroller on and was a dependable “go for” even before she could help with exhibits and departments. The family is waiting to find out if she picks Western or UK. I will let you know when I hear.
As your seniors count down to May, we would be glad to hear of their awards and future plans.
If you have Anton news or special days to share, please email call or text to Donna F. Slaton — misspockets3@yahoo.com or 270-871-3719.
