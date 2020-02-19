Good morning, Dawson Springs. The Panther academic teams have been out in full effect, competing in district tournaments.
Along with Dawson Springs High School, Caldwell County, Crittenden County , Livingston Central, and Trigg County compete in the fifth district of the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition, or KAAC. Scoring 56 points overall, our Panthers finished in first in the district, followed by Caldwell County with 29 points; Trigg County, 19; Crittenden County, 13; and Livingston Central, 7.
The following Panthers placed at the district level and advanced to compete in the regional tournament in their respective subject areas: Ethan Vincent, first in social studies and first in language arts; Emma Thorp, first in composition; Daniel Garrett, first in Arts & Humanities and third in language arts; Gabe Workman, first in math and fifth in science; Zoe Howton, fifth in math; Addison Whalen, fourth in social studies; Courtney Bayer, second in language arts; Avery Buntin, second in Arts & Humanities;
Sam Adams, third in Arts & Humanities; and Cydney Collins, fourth in composition. Dawson Springs’ Quick Recall team also earned first place honors. Congratualtions, Panthers. We are proud. The regional tournament was held on Saturday at Madisonville North Hopkins High School. Be watch future editions of this column for the results.
The academic team representing the middle grades at Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High also enjoyed some individual victories at their district tournament. Caldwell County Middle, West Hopkins, and Trigg County Middle were our Panthers’ competitors in the fifth district of at that grade level. In composition, Savannah Matheny placed third, Mackenzie Creekmur, fourth, and Hailey Goodaker, fifth. Ty Marshall claimed the fifth spot in social studies, and Riley Buntin placed fourth in math. Way to represent, Savannah, Mackenzie, Hailey, Ty, and Riley.
Because there are considerably more elementary school in the commonwealth as compared to secondary schools, Dawson Springs Elementary competes in District 14 of the KAAC, along with Earlington Elementary, Grapevine Elementary, and Southside Elementary. Panthers receiving district honors were Katie Payne, second in Arts & Humanities, and Shiloh Garrett, fourth in language arts and fifth in science. Katie and Shiloh are both in fifth grade and will compete in their respective content areas at the region four tourney on February 29 at West Broadway Elementary School. Good luck, Katie and Shiloh.
Until next time, thanks for reading. Please contact me with your doings in Dawson Springs, as I look forward to your e-mails, calls, and chats. You may e-mail KhakiRocks1996@gmail.com, text or call (270) 871-9356, or message www.facebook.com/KhakiRocks.
