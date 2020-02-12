Good morning, Dawson Springs. This week brings exciting news about the younger generation of Dawsonians.
Kylie Littlejohn just completed her first fall semester at the University of Louisville. A member of the First Baptist Church here in town, Kylie felt compelled to join “Cru,” a Christian orhanization on the UL campus.
Kylie said, “Cru has helped me grow my relationship with God so tremendously.” Because of her strong faith and her affiliation with Cru, Kylie will be going on a mission trip to Cyprus next month to share the Gospel with college students on the Mediterranean island located south of Turkey.
If you would like to donate to help Kylie “spread God’s word,” there is a link to www.give.cru.org on her Facebook page. Good luck, Kylie. We can’t wait to hear all about your journey.
In other news, I attended the January meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education. At each regularly-scheduled monthly meeting, Ms. Cindy Crider brings three of her art students along for special recognition in fine arts--one at the elementary level, and one each from the junior and senior high schools.
As the elementary winner last month, the Board recognized Levi Stanley, son of Jordon and Sherida, for a work of art featuring a race truck entitled “Champion.”
At the end of the recognition every month, Superintendent Lenny Whalen asks each of those receiving honored about their career aspirations. Levi answered confidently “a baseball player,” upon Mr. Whalen’s question. It was just a couple of years ago that Levi was one of my Incredibles during his instruction in tee ball with the Dawson Springs Youth League. That made my heart swell with pride. My Incredibles are indeed incredible, and as determined by Levi, are multi-talented.
Until next time, thanks for reading. Please contact me with your doings in Dawson Springs, as I look forward to your e-mails, calls, and chats. You may e-mail KhakiRocks1996@gmail.com, text or call (270) 871-9356, or message www.facebook.com/KhakiRocks.
