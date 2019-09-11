Happy Wednesday, Dawson Springs. Fun Night 2019 is now in the books. If you didn't make it down to the city park on Aug. 30 to share in the excitement, have no fear. I am here to share the results of the festivities with you.
First of all, I thought that each class looked fabulous this year. In an effort to win the class spirit award, the eight different classes competing in Fun Night games meet to choose theme colors. Then, most of them get together to make matching shirts. Some even wear costumers or fix their hair in the same style. In modern Fun Night tradition, the senior class makes a grand entrance into the park just before the high school competitions begin, usually escorted by local law enforcement. The DSHS
Class of 2020 said "Aloha" to the games, arriving to their final Fun Night on the most elaborate float spectators have seen yet. The seniors were all decked out in beach attire, carrying tiki torches, adorned with leis, and were blasting hits such as "Kokomo" by the Beach Boys as they charged the field. As I have said before, the class spirit award is my favorite facet of Fun Night. It is based on sportsmanship and is voted on by our field judges and scorekeeper.
Now, on to the big money. In each division of competitions, 5-8 and 9-12, the DSCS Parent-Teacher Organization awards $100 to the class with the highest point total at the end of the games. In each event, the class that finishes with the fastest time wins 20 points; second scores 15 points; third gets 10 points; and fourth makes 5 points. The 8th grade emerged victorious from the 5-8 grade games, winning $100. The 7th grade earned $50; the 6th grade, $25; and the 5th grade, $10. Since the 8th grade was chosen as the winner of the class spirit award, they won a total of $125.
The junior class won the grand prize of $100 from the PTO for the high school games. The sophomore and senior classes tied for second place each taking home $50. The sophomores also claimed the class spirit award of $25, bringing their cash award total to $75. The ninth grade finished fourth and was awarded $10.
I am so grateful to those who worked diligently to make Fun Night 2019 and the annual dances a success. Thanks to the judges and scorekeepers for the evening: Cindy Crider, Mary Beth Drennan, Lori Back, Crystal Day,Jennifer Mitchell, and Laura Garrett. Thanks also to the Fun Night planning committee, plus all of the parents, teachers, and school staff for taking charge of concessions and the dances, as well as a host of chaperones who served at the dance for grades 5-8. I must also take this opportunity to thank Tommy and Deborah Rose, also known as Power Productions En"TRT"ainment, for serving as DJ at the dances and for the sound system at the park.
Special thanks to those who helped provide field equipment: Greg and Anita Black, Brad and Sarah Brandon, Dusty Vinson, and Johnny and Laura Garrett.
My sincere appreciation goes to each class sponsor who took the time out of their own schedule and away from their family ensuring that Fun Night remained exactly that -- fun for the students of DSCS. Thanks also to principals Todd Marshall and Jennifer Ward, Assistant Principal Kent Workman, and to Leonard Whalen, Superintendent. Please keep in mind that
Fun Night would be a total flop without the assistance of secretaries Ashley Marsili, Melissa Dulin, Tracy Bruce, and Mary Beth Coy. If you are a student in grades 5-12, let these ladies know how much you appreciate them as you go past the school offices.
Thank you for allowing me one more year as coordinator of the Fun Night games. This was my 17th edition as chairperson, which also marked my nephew, Ethan's final Fun Night as a Panther student, as he will graduate in May. Fun Night 2019 was also my niece (and Ethan's sister), Katie's first Fun Night as she is in the fifth grade at Dawson Springs Elementary.
Ashley McKnight at Princess and Pirates Boutique made a special Fun Night shirt to commemorate Katie's first Fun Night, and for that, I am eternally grateful. It was nice to have a front row seat to witness such a special night for Ethan and Katie, and I can never thank the PTO enough for allowing me the honor of stepping in for an additional year at the helm. I had a ball.
Ms. Cindy Crider--you're the best there is!
Thanks for reading. Please contact me with your doings in Dawson Springs, as I look forward to your emails, calls and chats. Text or call Cassie Ipock at (270) 871-9356, email KhakiRocks1996@gmail.com, or message www.facebook.com/KhakiRocks.
