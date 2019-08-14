Anton Fall Festival set for Sept. 28

Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. I apologize for missing much of July. I have been ill and back in the hospital some. I am doing better with three fresh pints of blood, but my immune system is very compromised. I once again thank Jesus and all my prayer partners for help in getting thru this.
Belated anniversary wishes go to Claude and Anna Conrad for 60 years on July 9 and Richard and Diane Nichols for 51 years on July 27.
Anton Volunteer Fire Department has set the date for their Fall Festival as Sept. 28, 10 am to 4 pm. Mark your calendars for food and fun in the neighborhood. School is back in session so drive slow in the school zones and be careful.
If you have news or special days to share, please call or write Donna F. Slaton, 270-871-3719 or Donna.Slaton@gmail.com
