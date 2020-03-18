The Coronavirus pandemic is effecting many areas of our lives — our jobs, schools, events, vacations and daily habits. This is a respiratory virus, similar to the flu, but it’s more severe.
Symptoms may not appear for up to 14 days after exposure. If you are sick, stay home and contact your doctor. Try to avoid large crowds and social contact, like shaking hands, hugging and touching surfaces and your face, eyes, nose or mouth, etc.
The best prevention is to wash your hands, often with soap. Many stores are also experiencing a run on toilet paper and cleaning supplies to deal with the virus. There is not a quick fix to this health problem, but common sense should be a priority. The most vulnerable are at risk, exercise proper precautions to keep your family healthy and safe. Please monitor the local news for updates and event pages for info and cancellations.
March Madness is turning into March Sadness, as many sporting events are now being cancelled, due to health and safety concerns of the Coronavirus pandemic. Follow the school and tournament pages for updates.
2020 Census WatchIt’s time for the 2020 Census. Residents please start watching for your census info in the mail. NOTE: If you have a P.O. Box, a Census Worker will be delivering your census packet to your home, between March 15-April 10. It is very important to return your census info. You can complete the census on the phone, online or by mail. If you need assistance, help is available at 270-825-7013 or visit 2020census.gov.
Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be officially installing Rebecca Zahrte as their pastor, on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. The public is invited. (Note: morning services have been cancelled, due to this special event.) Congratulations to Sister Becky on her special career accomplishment.
The City of Nebo is now accepting sealed bids for 2020 seasonal mowing services April-Sept (Oct as needed), every other week, for the Union Cemetery and the Nebo Community Center. Quotes for each site and an overall quote to do both properties are requested. Bidders are invited to present their bids at the meeting or mail to: Attention: Mowing Bid, City of Nebo, P.O. Box 173, Nebo, KY 42441. Sealed bids will be opened at 6 p.m. at the April 6 Nebo City Commission Meeting.
Individuals who are interested must have Liability Insurance. Worker’s Compensation is required if you have employees. Contact Mayor, Karen Lantrip for info, specific bid details and requirements at 270-853-7253.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
The Hopkins County Democratic Party will not be holding Precinct Conventions on Saturday, March 21. The KDP is rescheduling the event, due to the health and safety situations of Coronavirus. For more info contact Chairwoman, Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578. Please follow our Facebook Page for updates, as the situations may change.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth’s House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
