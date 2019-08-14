By Shanna Turner
Children's & Young Adult Services/Outreach Coordinator @ HCMPL
I have been at the library now for 14 years. I have seen a lot of things in that time. Some of those things are pretty and I am glad to recall. Others, well let us just say that I can mark it off my list of things in life that I may never want to recall. But one of the ongoing things that I like to do is seeing what people will use as a bookmark.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the word as a noun and says a bookmark is "a marker for finding a place in a book." I have heard some librarians call them "quitter strips." You can call them whatever you would like; a place holder, an object that one must use in order to return back to reality, a stop strip, pager markers, etc.
Over the years of checking books in and out, there have been some interesting things that we here at the library have found people have used as bookmarks. An actual bookmark, old bills, current bills, random mail, straws, money -both USD and foreign, wrappers of some description, (if we are lucky, they are not messy and covered in strange substances), birthday cards, receipts, airline tickets, scratch offs, pictures, strip of leather, piece of cardboard, ribbons, paper clips, post it notes, (thankfully) clean napkins, tissues. You name it and we have more than likely seen it used in a book.
Despite what you may or may not use, those of us who happen to be hardcore readers will use whatever we can get our hands on at the moment to save our places from reality. If you need some more bookmarks, feel free to grab a few at the front desk the next time you come to the library.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.