by Jon Garrett
Reporter
Nov. 20 and 27
Senior Bingo Lunch
11 a.m. -- 2 p.m.
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Nov. 23
Live Music by Mike & Kate
7 p.m. -- 9:30 p.m.
Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
Mike Deal & Kate Martin will be performing at The Crowded House November 23rd. Come in for delicious food, good drinks, and great music!
Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Day Buffet
11 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Clifty Creek Restaurant at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the trimmings. Children under five years of age eat free. Contact the restaurant at 270-797-3421 for more information.
Nov. 29
Live Music by Corey Evitts
8 p.m. -- 11 p.m.
Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
Corey Evitts will be playing live music at The Crowded House November 29th from 8:00-11:00pm. Come out for delicious food, good drinks, and great music!
Nov. 30
Open Mic Night
7 p.m. -- 11 p.m.
Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
The Crowded House is hosting an Open Mic Night! Contact 863-221-3120 or message them on Facebook to sign up today.
Dec. 4
Senior Bingo Lunch
11a.m. -- 2 p.m.
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Dec. 6
Jaimee Paul & The MCC Singers
7 p.m.
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
Jazz vocalist, Jaimee Paul, will sing and swing in the holiday season with an eclectic mix of arrangements of Christmas classics. Paul will be joined by trumpeter husband Leif Shires & band, and the Madisonville Community College Singers. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
Dec. 7
Winter Wonderland
12 p.m. -- 4 p.m.
Where: downtown Madisonville
Join us in downtown Madisonville on Saturday, December 7th for our Winter Wonderland event! We will have Christmas music, free activities, free pictures with Santa, take-home crafts, food and shopping vendors, seasonal treats, a special movie twist, and more! Stay tuned for more details as we let them out! We'd like to say a special thank you to our Community Partners for making this event possible: Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, Independence Bank, Baptist Health, First United Bank, Ideal Market, Riddle Insurance, Olivia Event Planning, Old National Bank, and Hancock Bank and Trust! We have free vendor spaces for anyone interested in being involved in this family-friendly event! You can email sphaup@madisonvillegov.com to get your application!
