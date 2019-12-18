Happy Wednesday, Dawson Springs. The holidays are in full swing around our fair city. The Dawson Springs Independent Schools will observe winter break from Monday, Dec. 23 through Friday, Jan. 3. Classes will resume for students on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Our Panthers are currently celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with a special theme of dress each day. Tomorrow's theme (Dec. 19) is "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas," in which students are encouraged to wear ugly Christmas sweaters. Friday, Dec. 20 is pajama day, which coincides with the primary school's activities centered around The Polar Express.
"It's a Roaring 20s New Year's Eve Celebration" at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park on December 31. For $199.95 per couple, you can ring in 2020 with a prime rib buffet dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, live entertainment by Barry Russell & the Southern Bullets from 8 p.m. until the clock strikes midnight, hors d'oeuvres, party favors, one night's lodging, and a buffet breakfast on Jan. 1 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. To book your Roaring 20s-themed package, simply call guest services at (270)797-3421. Tickets for the prime rib dinner and dance are only $75 per couple at the door. Tickets for the dance only are $45 per couple upon arrival.
Pennyrile is also hosting its annual "First Day Hike" on January first at noon. Hikers will meet in the lobby of the lodge.
Speaking of 2020, it's time for you to submit your resolutions for our annual traditional New Year's edition of the Doings in Dawson Springs. You may call or text me with your resolution at (270) 871-9356, e-mail KhakiRocks1996@gmail.com, or message www.facebook.com/KhakiRocks Christmas Day. I look forward to hearing them. As always, thanks for reading.
