Tuesday, Nov. 5 is the General Election for Kentucky statewide officials! Schools will be closed in Hopkins County, so this is the perfect opportunity to share voting with your children and discuss your civic and constitutional responsibilities to vote. Our veterans sacrificed to give us this freedom and I encourage you to honor them by voting.
It's sad that only 2,228,155 people voted four years ago for our state leaders, when over 3 million Kentuckians are registered to vote. Please take a few minutes to make your voice heard. Every vote counts and elections can be won or lost by 1 vote! Remember, bad officials are elected by those not voting!
Since this is a General Election, all registered voters will be allowed to vote for Governor/ Lt. Governor; Secretary of State; Attorney General; Treasurer; Auditor; Commissioner of Agriculture and 1st District Supreme Court Justice. A few other local races will also be on select precinct ballots: Dawson Springs School Board; 1st & 4th District Constables; and St. Charles will be electing a Mayor and 2 City Commissioners.
Absentee voting is open daily in the Clerks Office from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to Nov. 4 and on Sat. Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. If you will be out of the county on Nov. 5th, you may qualify to vote now, in person at the Clerks Office or you may qualify for a mail ballot, if you are attending college out of the county, active military or are an older voter. Contact the office for info at 270-821-0342, ext. 3. You may check your polling location and voter info online at: GoVoteKY.com. Remember to take your glasses and ID with you.
As a History and Government teacher, I encourage you to take the time to become an informed voter. Don't be fooled by the propaganda or single issue ads! Remember, just because you see an ad or read info, doesn't make it true, on tv or especially on Facebook. Most of the ads and info running are funded by outside groups. Look at the disclaimers on the bottom to see who is paying for it. Make an informed decision about how each candidate will benefit you and your family's life! Visit the candidates official campaign sites for info on their positions and FactCheck.org for info.
If you need a sample ballot or candidate info, let me know or stop by Democratic HQ's at 315 South Main St. (across from Multicare). Info is also posted on the door and their Facebook Page. If you need a Ride to Vote, call 270-399-1578 for info. HQ's will be open on Election Day to assist voters.
Nebo residents will be voting at the Nebo Community Center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Remember to bring an id: license, school or work id, social security card or a credit card. If you have any problems, please ask for help or call the clerks office. Do not leave till you have voted or resolved your situation.
The 55th Annual Veterans Parade will be on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. Make your plans to proudly wear your patriotic attire and wave your flags to salute our Veterans. We are fortunate to live in a country that treasures freedom and liberty. We owe that right to our Founding Fathers and colonists who fought and died to establish this country. Today our military and veterans have followed that tradition of service to ensure our freedoms and rights to vote in a democratic country. Please take a moment to honor and thank them for their service. The parade will start at the Baptist Health Clinic parking lots and proceed through downtown Madisonville to Multicare. Contact the American Legion or VFW posts for info or to enter the parade.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
Silent Run Baptist Church is holding a special Veteran's Celebration Service on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Special music will be done by Nashville artist, Eric Horner. All veterans and their families are invited to attend! Contact Bro. Tim Morgan for info: 270-249-8111 or 931-217-3358. The public is also invited to join them at 600 Silent Run Church Road in Nebo.
Special congratulations go to Jason Vincent! He was recently honored for his 15 years of service at PADD. Jason currently serves as the PADD Executive Director. He, his wife, Jamie and family live in Hanson.
Have you updated your Code Red Alert Program to Smart911? If you haven't, go to www.hopkinscountykentucky.org/ and click on Smart911 to start your free account or call 279-821-8294 for info.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. The city has contracted with Carroll Dixon to do the fence repairs. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Oct. 30: FamilyFest at Covenant Community Church, 4-9 p.m. Ride Bands $3. The rain date
is Oct. 31. Call 270-821-2000 for info. The public is invited.
Oct. 31: 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. to dark at Rose Creek Presbyterian Church.
Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat at Nebo Baptist Church. The public is invited.
Oct. 31: Happy Halloween! City of Nebo Trick or Treating is 4-8 p.m. Turn on your porch lights to participate.
Nov. 1-2: Fall Craft Fair at Parkway Plaza Mall. Sponsored by HCMPL. Info 270-825-2680.
Nov. 1-3: Kentucky Festival State Pageant, Embassy Suites in Lexington. Nebo Royalty representing the Miss & Mister Nebo Relay for Life Pageant.
Nov. 3: Time Change: Fall Backward.
Nov. 4: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Nov. 5: General Election, 6 a.am. to 6 p.m. (Remember to bring your glasses & ID)
Nov. 8: WHS Mother & Son Dance, 6-8 p.m. Grades K-5. $10 per couple.
Nov. 8-9: Chamber Holiday Open House at locations around Hopkins County.
Nov. 10: 55th Annual Veterans Parade, 2 p.m. downtown Madisonville.
Nov. 28: Happy Thanksgiving!
Dec. 7: Winter Wonderland 12-4 p.m. downtown Madisonville. Games, Food, Vendors!
Dec. 7: Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade, 5 p.m.
Dec. 25: Merry Christmas!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Halle Rae Miller. Halle will turn 8 on Nov. 2. She is the 2018 Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo Relay, 2017 Young Miss Nebo and 2015 Tiny Miss Nebo.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Thurs. Oct. 31: HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Sue Mefford; Chris Kelley.
Fri. Nov. 1: Melinda Lantrip; Lewis Compton.
Sat. Nov. 2: Keith Cartwright; Brian Ruffin; Ricky Roberts.
Mon. Nov. 4: Patricia Martin.
Tues. Nov. 5: ELECTION DAY!
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Oct. 30-Nov 5.
Get Well prayers are needed for Dorothy Shoulders, Jenny & Mason Ramage, Terry Wilson, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
