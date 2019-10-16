Above: Diane Palmer, center, leans in to purchase tickets at the Woman's Club of Madisonville's monthly meeting for the 49th annual "Tree"mendous Christmas Auction that will be held Nov. 14.
Top left: During its monthly meeting, the Woman's Club of Madisonville's Gale Vogel introduced guest speaker, Ephraim Neff. The monthly meeting's theme for October was conservation. Before Vogel introduced the guest, she informed those in attendance about a gift that was on their placemats -- a trash can stress toy -- and a handout that specifies what can be placed in recycling bins.
Bottom left: During the Woman's Club of Madisonville's October meeting, Ephriam Neff, a supervisor at Public Works in Madisonville, was the guest speaker. He presented on recycling, its history and how it is used today.
Photos by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
