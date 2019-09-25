By Mance Chappell
Earlier this year, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library presented a series of Ask-a-Tech classes. Our Technology Coordinator, Mance Chappell, covered topics including Mobile Technology, Email, Internet Browsing, and Social Media. Beginning Sept. 26, we will begin the classes once more. Classes will be open to the public and completely free.
The September class will be Mobile Technology 2.0. Mance will cover typical phone issues and give information on the digital databases that patrons can access through their phones and tablets. He
will also answer any questions that patrons have about their devices.
In October, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library will present a Scam Survival Guide. Mance will talk about internet scams and how to protect yourself from online and telephone scams. Now more than ever, the internet can be used to take advantage of people who don't know how to recognize and stop these scammers.
Novembers class will be a Gadget Gift Guide. Whether it is a cellphone, a video game system, a tablet, or a computer, you will be asked for some gadget or gizmo this holiday season. Mance will cover these gifts and tell you how to find that perfect gift for your family (or yourself) this year.
As always, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library wants these classes to be as interactive as possible. Unlike earlier this year, however, these topics will not be the sole purpose of the meeting. Mance will open up the floor to any and all tech questions during these times. Patrons are always encouraged to bring their own devices to our classes if they need technical help and Mance will answer as many questions as possible after his presentation. If you need technical help outside of our classes, please bring your devices to the Hopkins County Public-Library and ask for Mance. We hope to see you all on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
