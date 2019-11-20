Some weeks it seems I've begun so many different projects that I'm not sure which one to work on.
My Tuesday Bethel Self-Talk Prayer Group, along with the ladies in E'ton's American Legion Unit 2, are finishing up an historical cookbook to assist the James Larmouth Resource Center. Naw, I didn't know what an historical cookbook was either, but I thought it would make a good project.
Without Janet Nichols, coordinator of E'ton's resource center at EES, I'm not sure this one would have been possible. The 50 page booklet is a collection of mostly recipes handed down through two or more generations with stories from the late 1800s through the 1900s.
Of course, you know I had to add color photos with the recipes and stories. There are several of individuals' favorite foods and how these came-to-be their favorites. I should have finished the book already but, like Janet, I find it difficult to finish typing or proofing because of the fascinating stories and pictures.
I promised Janet we would stop taking items to include in the booklet this week, but it is difficult not to include history that I haven't heard. So, maybe by the time you read this, we will have said, "Done," and get to printing, collating, and binding.
And, no, we have no idea of what the cost will be nor when it will "definitely" be ready. I'm simply a compiler. If you want a few of the 100 copies, you may have to tell Janet or Mary Jane or Linda Hudson.
We will do the best we can to have these completed by the 1st week in December-that's if Janet and I can stop rereading the stories. The sponsoring groups could not have chosen a more worthy charity. Thanks to all who put so much effort in getting us copies of old photos and composing awesome stories.
Thanks to Spencer Brewer for sending us a Ky. pioneer recipe he found of Mammy's Brandied Peaches. The short version is he has layered his peaches and sugar in a glass jar (being careful not to overfill due to expansion) and buried it in his yard.
He says he's digging it up the 3rd of January, but not expecting as the recipe notes "to eat the peaches and sip the brandy." He'll settle for sweet peaches. I've asked him to let us know how the project works out.
Speaking of Spencer, he was as proud as punch (maybe as a peacock) to learn that the group he was with in the Veterans Day Parade won 3rd place. For a number of years, he and Linda directed a historical Time-Line and had a fairly nice group to march in parades.
Participants dwindled off a bit and remnants of the group combined with Grapevine School's 5th grade instructor Patricia Wyatt to became a new and larger "Line." The many flags and costumes are Spencer's but the enthusiasm belongs to the group.
I saw a few of the pictures of the group that Linda posted on Facebook and lo and behold there was my classmate of 1960 Roy Ray Qualls in as a deputy U.S. marshal complete with black hat and badge. The Time-Line was followed up with E'ton's Post 2 American Legion's Doug Bullock and his annual jeep (with his grandson driving and granddaughter Felicia holding an MIA flag) along with Vernon Gipson in his USAF cap.
Doug's jeep is usually a WW II one, but this year he was unable to find someone to load it and bring it from Crofton. Therefore, as he's a hard man to keep down, he drove his new red jeep with his comrades. Congratulations to the hard-working Time-Line group.
Spencer added he was proud that Central's USAF Jr. ROTC color guard chose his White Plains Sr. Citizen programs as a project to bring in the colors every 3rd Monday at 11:45. Spencer & Linda are a busy duo.
They sponsor a program and lunch at White Plains, as well as one at the Sr. Citizens Center at Dawson. He also presents a history program once a month at the Madisonville St. Citizens Center.
I have no idea how he finds so many excellent programs, but he continues to do so after a number of years. I know of no other volunteers who do as much as these two. Hopkins County should be proud of all they do in so many of the county's cities. Thanks, guys. Two reminders 1.) Nov. 23 at 6 pm is E'ton's 1st Christian Church's annual chili supper with a baked goods auction following and 2.) Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6 pm at Rev. Cottoner's Oak Grove Baptist Church, 309 Graves St. in M'ville will be the place to be if you love gospel music.
The Purple Waves Preservation Society is sponsoring an outstanding gospel sing with the Clarksville Soulstirrers, Hopkins Co. Male Choir and Minister Margie Bowman. These are two "don't miss" events!
I had a nice conversation today with Paul Hibbs of Madisonville today who told me he read with interest the Oct. 22 column about Col. Albert Toombs who married Rebecca Jane Hibbs in 1878. Rebecca was one of 10 children of his great grandparents Joseph Hibbs and Margaret Osburn.
I have a few photos of his great grandmother which he didn't have, and he has a few I don't. I love new photos. I often quote the Colonel in my columns. He is my favorite Earlington Bee newspaper columnist from the 1800s. He was part owner of the Bee and began E'tons 1st newspaper the Earlington Tyro.
He came to E'ton in 1881 and was a farmer, wheelwright, master carpenter, mechanic, inventor of a well-known mine ventilating fan and prolific tongue-in-cheek writer. The Colonel was the grandfather of my favorite neighbor Eleanor Armstrong Rich, who inherited his humor. Here is a favorite 1899 historical column of the Colonel I'm adding in honor of deer hunter "Butch" Oglesby.
"The sight of a deer sent to Mr. John B. Atkinson by Capt. T.L. Lee of Memphis last week has induced Uncle Oscar Stevens to break silence as to some of his early deer hunting in Hopkins County when present old institutions were young and the forest and cane brake had not given over to farming operations nor yielded up their hidden treasures to the pioneer miners, whose operations have since turned into gold, the secrets of those days.
Before E'ton was or ever a pick had laid bare the treasure of black diamonds hidden here, the home of a pioneer Mr. [Charles] Crutchfield Young, stood on the site now occupied by the residence of Mr. John H. Atkinson [E. Main], pres. of the pioneer coal company in Hopkins County, the St. Bernard.
A dense cane brake grew where now are cultivated the many native trees of the modern Arboretum [behind EES], the 1st collection of like character in Ky. Uncle Oscar was a successful hunter in those days, and his gun brought down many a fine buck. Once he came in company with another early settler now many years dead, Uncle Jack Woolfolk, to the home of Mr. Young.
In the early morning they got their guns ready for the hunt. Mrs. Young called to them not to stay long or they would be late for breakfast. They only went as far as the valley now occupied by the Arboretum. Here Uncle Oscar killed two fine deer, and they returned to the house in time for breakfast, having been gone only about an hour. And now rests the thriving and chief mining town of Ky--Earlington--on the site of Uncle Oscar's former solitary deer stalks."
The part the Colonel omitted was that Crutchfield Young (1801-1881/buried in Grapevine) married Evaline Belmont Hall in 1825. She was the daughter of Caleb Hall (1775-1861). The town was known as Caleb Hall's Post Office before it was renamed for John Baylis Earle. Mr. Hall owned a great deal of land in Hopkins Co on the Tradewater, Pond River and Clear Creek.
In 1807, he served on the 1st Hopkins County jury under an Elm tree before the log courthouse was built in 1808. Profane swearers often went before the Grand Jury, and Caleb Hall was said to have had two charges against him in Daniel McGary's Court in 1807, the same year he was asked to serve on a jury.
And that, as they say, is the rest of the story.
