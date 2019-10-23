Last week I wrote about one of my favorite research topics, the early years of J.B. Atkinson and the St. Bernard Coal Mines. I tied together a number of 1800s photos I had seen with the identity of the names unknown. Not knowing names of so many of our early pioneers' photos has been a puzzle.
My sister and I have spent years putting together biographies with cemetery stones with few names. Finding pictures to match the names is frustrating with hundreds of bearded guys and ladies with up-swept hair styles covered with wide brim fancy hats sitting at a downward angle covering their eyes. There's not a great deal to go on as most are slim from hard work and little food for the miners. The men who didn't have their chins covered with goatees or long beards had thick mustaches which covered the shape of their lips. It's a puzzle, no doubt.
My sister Fay and I used to spend long hours working on 500- or 1000- piece puzzles when we were teens. We both loved to read and write, a characteristic we inherited from our grandmother May Byrd. Our TV, when our parents finally bought one only got three or four channels. No cable TV back then. Just a tall tower outside our window with an antennae at the top with wires attached to the back of the small screened black and white set.
At times, depending which way the wind was blowing or the spots on the sun, we got what we believed to be all the major channels-ABC, NBC, CBS. We had chores to do and lots of homework to do and early bedtimes. The little bit of TV we watched was in the early afternoon or on weekends. We all ran in from school to watch Dick Clark and catch the latest in the serial of Barnabus (the vampire, yeah, even then) in "Dark Shadows."
On weekends, we were allowed to watch a western with Roy Rogers, Johnny Mac Brown, the Lone Ranger and Tonto or the "Singing Cowboy"
See history/page PP4
History
From the front page
Gene Autry in the evenings. If Gene happened to be on when my dad walked through, he retell the story of when he got off a train at the E'ton depot and asked around who sang and played. My uncle Manor's name came up and Gene asked if he'd like to go with him to Hollywood where he thought he could get a job in westerns. My uncle passed that up. He said, "Everyone thinks they are good enough to be in the movies. That guy'll never make it. Shame too. He's pretty darn good."
So my uncle Manor did what my dad did. My grandfather Bill "Bunk" Cothran worked in the mines for St. Bernard until he retired. Manor worked for whichever came after St Bernard-Island Creek and W. Ky. My dad Liggett and his brother Paul became engineers for the L&N. My dad tried the mines for a while and decided it wasn't for him. When WW II arrived, the army put my Uncle Paul to work as an engineer in Germany running supplies.
My dad was in Hawaii working on radio equipment with Frank Howell. Sometimes their job was gathering body parts for identification following a battle. As many men from that horrible era, my dad struggled with PTSD for years before it was given a name. My Uncle Manor wasn't allowed to enlist because the mines believed his job was essential to the mines. I think he regretted that his brothers did something for the war effort he wasn't allowed to do. In the 30s he earned a football scholarship to Western as an EHS player. Those years were hard times and he felt guilty his brothers were pulling his weight on the farm as well as their own. After a semester, he came home to help. He always wondered what his life would have been if things were different. He and his sister Ruth (who moved to California to create a business making screws and bolts, did well in the space race with government contracts) were a few of the most intelligent individuals I knew.
Another was Eleanor Armstrong Rich, who lived up the street from me. Eleanor was asked to be an early member of MENSA. She edited professors' manuscript at UK. These three fascinated me in how their imaginations blossomed with new theories, new ideas, inventions. My Uncle Manor invented numerous gadgets and timesavers to use in the mines. He called them "common sense." If the company needed certain unusual parts that they couldn't get from factories, he would design one and build it himself.
I sometimes use Ancestors. Newspapers online, but it only recently added local papers. I learned last week it has "The Earlington Bee" from the 1800s. I spent hours last week on the weekly and two realms of paper copying facts that I knew I'd probably never find again. It carried what amounted to a gossip column each week on who had a party, what theme and who attended. It kept up with who went with whom that week to Madisonville (a big event on the train or in a buggy), Nashville, Paducah, or Webster County to visit family or friends. It also mention names of those promoted at various mines and on the RR. If I were adept enough to keep notes on each person who was mentioned most weeks, I might learn who was related to whom. This includes the Atkinsons as J.B. Atkinson's son-in-law was editor of the paper.
For example, in December of 1903 the sister of George Atkinson's (J.B.'s brother) wife in December of 1903 came from Madisonville to visit. I learned the sister's name was Mrs. Ida Walker and that there were 26 marriage licenses issued at Madisonville during that Christmas week. Also Miss Carrie Atkinson came home from Nashville where she was attending school in order to spend the holidays with her family. And Col. Albert Toombs' family spent their Christmas with his wife's brother-in-law Joe Hibbs of the "Grapevine country." I learned which men were arrested for "too much drink and merriment" and the sad events leading to far too many suicides or the far too many deaths in the mines and from RR accidents. Not only do I learn how our ancestors died but I see their young faces. Frank Farmer Stokes died at 43 in 1947 at E. Diamond Mines from a slate fall.
Most would not recognize his name, but he was the handsome brother of Miss Fern Stokes, who taught history at EHS for 52 years & one of our first female council members. Their parents Ernest (a carpenter) and Annie Stokes lived at 111 S. McEuen, where Miss Fern lived with Miss Anna Vannada until the two were in their 90s. The brother Frank and his wife Francis Wyatt lived next door at 113. Frank and Miss Fern's grandfather was the well known Civil War vet Andrew Jackson Stokes. He was a young color bearer in the 11th TN Confederacy. He was taken prisoner at Chickamauga to Rock Island Prison where he was held for 18 months mainly because he contracted smallpox and as he survived and was immune became a nurse. When he was on his way to Richmond for exchange for a Union prisoner, they learned Gen. Lee had surrendered.
From there, he traveled to Clarksville and then to Springfield where he met and married Fannie Farmer. They couple soon moved to Crofton where he was elected as its first police judge. He came to Earlington 10 March 1774 just after the town was begun and the railroad arrived. He began work for St. Bernard as a carpenter and at one of the 50 coke ovens until his knee played out from an injury.
He was elected to E'ton magistrate and served for 15 years on the school board. He was a member of the Methodist Church and like many of the St. Bernard men became a member of the Lodge, serving as a Master in '83 and '84. He built the solid one story house where he and Fannie lived (and later Miss Fern) at 113 McEuen. He and Fannie had nine children, each of whom gave E'ton much history. They were Mrs. Ernest Newton, Mrs. Mildred (Elmo Sr/L&N engineer) Shaver, Jack Stokes (L&N engineer died at 41 of a brain abscess), Mrs. Francis Elizabeth (Albert, early barber in shop of John Coyle) Keown, Effie Stokes (ret'd pharmacist of 42 years for St Bernard & W. Ky & E'ton postal worker/lived with sister Mrs. Ernest Newton, wife of town blacksmith), Werdna (Ed/mgr St Bernard Drug Store) Trahern, Mrs. Sarah (Chester/carpenter for L&N) Hutchinson, and Thomas Clay (electrician with the hotel), Ernest (contractor) & Martin Stokes. So, the history of the men and women who worked for St. Bernard make an amazing picture of our early town. The arrival of a Civil War vet, a talented carpenter, and his wife changed our history as did many veterans and immigrants, who settled here. God bless 'em.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.