The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library loves to invest in the talents and trades of our community. Whether it be local authors, businesses, or craftspeople, HCMPL will always be there to give them a place to meet, sell, or network. Continuing in this spirit, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library will host its annual Craft Fair on Nov. 1-2 at the Parkway Plaza Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dozens of vendors, independents salespeople, and local crafters will have booths open during the fair. Among the crafts and good provided will be customizable jewelry, knit and crocheted items, embroidered hats and shirts, locally-produced honey, Red Aspen beauty products, holiday decorations, winter wear, beaded necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, purses, casserole carriers, throws, custom made pens, custom sewn crafts, handmade scrunchies, headbands, dog collars, burp clothes, wooden plaques, felt crafts, custom door mats, custom wood signs, custom glassware, custom decorative plates, Mary Kay products, ceramic and wire sculptures, quilts, handmade baby items, My Daily Choice products, custom homemade butter and fresh local eggs, and so much more.
There will also be two bake sales hosted by Slaughters Christian Church and Huddleston Homestead.
In a world where you can go to Amazon.com and buy almost anything with a click of a mouse, these local sellers are a rarity and a treasure. Buying local is a great way to invest in your own community, so join the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library in supporting these men and women who have poured their hearts into their crafts.
The Craft Fair will be Nov. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. We are still taking applications for the Craft Fair until the day of, so call 270-825-2680 and ask for Sharon or email processing@publiclibrary.org if you are interested!
