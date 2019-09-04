Good Morning Hopkins County. What a beautiful day it is here in the heart of the West Kentucky Coalfield. I guess any day that you can get up and put your feet on the floor, is a good day. As always, the Hardwick clan hopes and prays that you and yours have had a great week.
Labor Day will have come and gone by the time you read my article. I feel that it is important that we all recognize Sept. 2, and enjoy taking that day off from your jobs. If I am correct, this is the last holiday of the summer. I know the lakes will be full of boats, pontoon's, and other watercraft and many families will be camping out for the last time of this year. Kentucky has some of the most beautiful lakes that there are in the nation. We all should be proud of our forest and wildlife refuge. Please always pick up your trash, put out your campfires, and help maintain our Park System.
I only have one birthday to announce, my nephew Ronnie Hensley the 2nd had a birthday on September 4th. Little Ronnie as we all call him lives in Owensboro. What a fine young man Ronnie has grown up to be. His Uncle is very proud of him.
Mark your calendars Sept. 14. The Webster County Lions Club which has several members from Hopkins County, is having a fund raiser for their club. We will be having food, inflatables for the kids, board games, and entertainment. Lion Ray Ligon has a few groups and a couple of individuals to play and sing. Marty Brown will be the main entertainment. We need your help and support. Dixon is just a few miles down the road, we start at 3 p.m. and go until 7 p.m.. All the money raised goes to help individuals with vision problems.
Hopkins County Central needs a Leo's Lions Club, this is a great opportunity for the Lions, school advisers, and parents. To start a club that would change the lives of every member just takes a few helping hands. It only takes 20 members, 2 school advisers, and all the parents we could get. Marty Cook and I had been working on getting a club started. We provide guidance, promote leadership, get the club members to plan and complete projects that they (the club members) collectively want to do.
The students must be 12 to 18 years of age to join. If you would be interested in helping, or joining, please let me know. A great way to promote and encourage the students.
I need all of you readers to please send me news you want to share, such as family members birthdays, anniversaries, homecomings, family reunions, hunting and fishing tails. Enquiring minds want to know. Until next time this is your old buddy, Noel Hardwick, signing off.
