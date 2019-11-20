Good morning Hopkins County, snow is the order of the day, school has been cancelled and the kids are driving me nuts. It is a beautiful day though.
As always, the Hardwick family prays that you and yours have had a great Veterans Day weekend. Thank you to all the Heroes.
I want to tell you about a very special lady in our Little Prairie Mrs. Janice Crunk Lewis. Janice had her 70th birthday over the weekend as well as a big birthday celebration at our Senior Citizens Building.
I am a few weeks older than Janice, we grew up together,went to school together and have always been best friends. Janice is a retired school teacher, she loves her community, Janice has always been a great mother, daughter, wife and a lady that loves her church. It is truly difficult trying to tell you the type of person this wonderful lady is. I must tell you she is a little bashful, well maybe a lot.
I can also tell you everyone that knows Janice loves her, but to me she is more like a sister. May God bless her with many more birthdays. All of us on the Little Prairie wish you the very best.
I want to update everyone on my two surgeries last Wednesday. I am glad to say they both went well, and the surgeon was pleased. Give me a few months, and I will be as good as new. I would like to thank everyone for the calls and emails trust me, they mean a lot. Thanks.
Timmy Lee had some major elbow surgery and it will take him several months of rehab to recover from that. His mom Crystal said to thank everyone for their prayers.
The state's biggest and best Veterans Day Parade was held this past weekend. My granddaughter Kali was in it with her dance team. Another great turnout, Madisonville and Hopkins County come together and show our veterans how much they mean to us, we Honor and Respect each of them. They are our Heroes, and we need to always remember what they have done for this country. We also salute the families of all our veterans. God Bless you all.
Well the elections are over for another year, thank goodness. There was a good turnout, I hoped your candidates won.
I want to thank South Middle School's football team, coaches, staff and fans. They came within a few points of winning the State Championship. The whole County should be very proud of this Team. Everyone on the Little Prairie was fired up, big signs everywhere. That is the kind of enthusiasm we should show at all of the students events. Congratulation from all of us.
Until next week, please let me know what is going on in your world -- inquiring minds want to know. Your old buddy, Noel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.