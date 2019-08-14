Charles Jarrell of Nebo and Wade Wilson of Manitou attended Beck's Seeds Open House and Agricultural Field Day last Tuesday in Henderson. Farmers from around the tri-state toured the Practical Research Farm facility, where they saw Beck's field crop plots, demonstrations, research advancements and spoke with the company's staff. They also visited with ag exhibitors and equipment dealers. Drones were the highlight of the day as attendees were able to watch how they can be used in agriculture to spray crops. Charles describes the Beck event like a mini farm machinery show that area farmers should add to their schedule.
Hopkins County was well represented at the 139th Fancy Farm Picnic on August 3 by: Byron Hobgood, Randy Teague, Charlie Boteler, James Chamberlain, Danny and Wendy Ball, Cindy Coburn Moore, Andy Gamblin, Charles Jarrell, Pat Vincent and others I'm sure I missed seeing. The event was the kickoff to the fall campaign for statewide offices, as candidates took the stage to speak and the audience put them to the test with their chants! If you missed it, you can access it online at KET and on Facebook. The annual event is a fundraiser for the St. Jerome Catholic Church and a great place to see Murray State Alumni. I have been attending this event since 1975. It is the place for all political junkies to be on the first Saturday in August and a hot place! If you have never been, you need to add it to your bucket list and afterwards eat the buffet BBQ Meal with all the fresh vegetables and desserts.
The 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ and Alumni Homecoming is one month away onSeptember 13-14. Vendor entry forms are being accepted for food, crafts and direct sales. Please contact Mayor Karen Lantrip or Pat Vincent if you'd like to sponsor, volunteer or be a vendor. We are now taking entries for BBQ Teams to participate in the local BBQ Competition! Jenny Ramage is looking for entertainment on both days. Contact her at 270-584-3364 for info. We are looking for former Nebo and WHS alumni, students and teachers who'd like to help plan special homecoming activities. If you have any info on the time capsule, please contact us. Watch our Nebo Fall Festival & BBQ Facebook Page for upcoming announcements, activities, events and info about sponsors, vendors and food booths. Entry forms are posted on the page or you can get one from the backdoor display at the Nebo Community Center.
The City of Nebo is accepting donations designated to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. Estimates for the repairs are $5,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
The Nebo Community Center is open to the public to rent for birthday parties, showers, reunions, holiday gatherings and meetings, etc. The facility has a kitchen, meeting room, game room and full size gym. The playground and picnic shelter are free to use. Contact 270-399-1578 for info.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Aug. 15-25: Kentucky State Fair, Louisville. Info: kystatefair.org. Aug. 17: Miss & Mister Nebo Relay Pageant is being rescheduled, due to construction at the Community Center and paving. Watch our Facebook page for info. Aug. 24: Relay for Life Adult Prom, 6 p.m. at Madisonville City Park Clubhouse. Sept. 7: Relay for Life Survivors Brunch, 11 a.m. at Hanson Baptist Church. Sept. 7: 9/11 Heroes Run, 8 p.m. Justice Center. Sept. 9: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public. Sept. 13: Relay for Life, 6-10 p.m. at MCC Health Campus. Sept. 13-14: 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ & Alumni Homecoming. Oct. 5: WHS 45th Reunion for the Class of 1974. Check their Facebook Page for info.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Morgan Belfield and Trinity Martin, who will celebrate on Aug. 14. Morgan will turn 19 and Trinity will turn 14. Morgan is the 2017 Jr. Miss Nebo Relay and Trinity is the 2017 Pre-Teen Miss Nebo Relay.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating in August - Aug. 2: Shelby Shadrick. Aug. 3: Preston Sandberg. Aug. 4: Jacob Weaver. Aug. 6: Doris Weaver Curneal. Wed. Aug. 14: Lisa Meadows Rhodes; Marion Iller. Fri. Aug. 16: Matthew Holeman; Krista Greer. Sat. Aug. 17: Tony Scisney. Sun. Aug. 18: Kim Gipson. Mon. Aug. 19: Tony Perryman; Anita Slaton. Tues. Aug. 20: Debra Beaver.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones in August: Aug. 2: Terry & Debbie Wilson celebrated 45 years together! Aug. 4: Charlie & Sue Ann Beshears celebrated 30 years together!
We lost Bob Daugherty, and several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
Get Well prayers are needed for Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included
