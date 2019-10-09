Good morning Hopkins County, what a beautiful day it is here in the heart of the West Kentucky Coalfields. The Hardwicks hope and pray that you and yours have had a great week.
Mark your calendars, the monthly dinner and program will be on Oct. 21 at 11:45 a.m. at the Senior Citizens Community Center. There will be Mule Drawn Wagon rides provided by Tommy and Judy Gunn. My old buddy Mike Gunn will be singing Country music. This will be a throwback to the pioneer days and Mike does a good job as well.
The menu will be chili/hot dogs, bread and drinks will be provided. We do ask the attendees to bring chips, salads, and desserts. there will be free blood pressure checks, provided by Hillside Villa Nursing Home. My good friend Lion Lainie Brinkley who by the way is the administrator at Hillside Nursing Home will be giving the blood pressure checks. You don't need to miss this special event. If you need more information, call Spenser or Linda Brewer at 270-754-9317 or 270-543-5326.
I have a very special birthday to announce, my lovely Penny was a year older on Oct. 2. I made the mistake of telling her age about 10 years ago. Many readers and Penny have not let me forget that. I will not make that mistake again.
I do want to wish my friends Brenda Shoulta and Amy Wright a happy birthday, from all of us here on the Little Prairie, we hope and pray that you have many more.
Something you may not know, Rutherford B. Hayes, the 19th President, was born on Oct. 4, and our 21st president, Chester A. Arthur, was born on Oct. 5. I like to throw in some history every once in a while.
I was reminded that next Sunday will be World Communion Sunday so plan on attending church and having Communion with your church members all around the world.
The Hope2All food bank wanted me to thank everyone that helps them fulfill their mission, helping others. They do a great job, please continue to support them.
It has been two weeks since my shoulder surgery. I have been going to physical therapy twice a week and well be going to the doctor tomorrow. I am coming along, feeling better. Thanks for the calls, emails and prayers.
Please remember to email me with what is going on in your world. I know hunting season is coming in. Let me know about your Turkey and deer successes. Until next week, your old buddy Noel signing off.
