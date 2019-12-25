Dec. 27
Frank Schnapf
8-11 pm
Where: The Crowded House, 26 W. Center St, Madisonville
Frank Schnapf is taking over the Crowded House Stage. Head in for live music ranging from classic hits to folk covers. Call (270) 825-1178 for more information or to make a reservation.
Dec. 28
Rusty Tabor
8-11 pm
Where: The Crowded House, 26 W. Center St, Madisonville
Rusty Tabor is taking over the Crowded House Stage. Head in for live music ranging from classic hits to folk covers. Call (270) 825-1178 for more information or to make a reservation.
Dec. 31
New Years Celebration
5 pm-Midnight
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd.,Dawson Springs
Ring in the New Year at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park! Enjoy one night's lodging, prime rib buffet dinner, live music and dancing, and a breakfast buffet on New Year's Day, 7 am-10 am. Tickets are also available for the dinner and dance only, or dance only. For more ticket information, call (270) 797-3421.
Dec. 31
Bubbles, Bourbon, and Beer: A Black and White Affair
7 pm-Midnight
Where: The Crowded House, 26 W Center St., Madisonville
The Crowded House is ready to party this New Years Eve! Head over at 7 pm, with DJ Magik Mike and bourbon and beer flights kicking the evening off. The fun doesn't stop there, with drink specials every hour. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served later in the evening. Black and white attire is encouraged, but not required. Reservations are recommended by calling 270-825-1178.
