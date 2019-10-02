by Ashley Buchanan
Adult Programming & Marketing Coordinator
For many young people, learning to drive and getting a car of their very own are rites of passage and points of pride. Getting a driver's license allows for a new level of both independence and responsibility.
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library can help make studying for your upcoming driver's permit test a little easier. Though few libraries still carry bound copies of the driver's manual that can be checked out, black and white copies printed from the Kentucky State Police website are available for sale at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library. Printed copies of the motorcycle manual and the CDL manual are also available for sale.
Did you know that there are additional resources besides the driving manual that can help you study for your permit test? The library has partnered with driving-tests.org to offer free online practice tests for all of the standard Kentucky driver's tests, including car, motorcycle, and CDL. There are also handy FAQs and detailed
step-by-step guides for all the steps involved in getting your driving permit, getting your driver's license, transferring your license from another state, and more. Find out the differences between the different types of licenses, read up on what to expect when you take your road test, or learn the steps you need to take to renew your driver's license either in person, by mail, or online.
If you have a car of your own, you'll need to know how to take care of it and what to do if it starts to misbehave. If you bought your car used, it might not have come to you with the original manual, and car repair manuals can be hard to find in print nowadays. Not to worry, though, because the library can help with that, too! While we don't have car repair manuals in print available for checkout, we have some online resources that have much more to offer. From the library's website, you'll be able to navigate to AutoMate, which will give you access to tons of valuable information about your vehicle. Tell AutoMate the year, make, and model of your vehicle, and you can view and print all kinds of service and repair information, including wiring diagrams, maintenance schedules, parts and labor estimates, and recall information for your specific car or truck.
Links to AutoMate, driving-tests.org, and printable copies of the Kentucky driver's manuals can all be found on the Online Resources section of the library's website, at publiclibrary.org/online-resources.
