I'm often asked if I run out of topics. My answer is usually "no" as I spend 20-30 hours a week researching local history. The past couple of weeks were different as I can't seem to get past a minor surgery and bronchitis (with my asthma).
So, yesterday and today I was forced into thinking of a topic as mostly this week I've been "in bed" (unless there is a term "in couch"). Vernon usually asks, "Can't you just say you've been sick?" Of course, I can't. I remember one year I was in the hospital and had him to get my computer so I could write a column. I had no idea they would keep me there. I had my computer but no cord and no copier.
A couple of the nurses found me a cord and ran off a copy to be hand-carried to the Messenger. Tonight, I actually said that I'd run out of topics. Vernon added that if I intended on getting up I should write about when the town began. I gave the idea some thought and reread a column of perhaps 10 years ago that I'd written on John Baylis Earle (for whom E'ton was named). There are so many more places each year on the web to go for research on the "here-to-fore-unknowns" that I thought I'd dig a little deeper on Mr. Earle and see what I found.
Most people know John Earle is given credit for having struck the first pick at the opening of that first commercial mine in Hopkins County. In some places, he is given credit for opening ole #11 in 1869. I'm not so sure about that as the mine as far back as I've researched was the property of J.B. Atkinson as were most mines. Census records give the birthplace of John Earle as Hopkins Co. (3 January 1823), early census state "Kentucky." He married in 1849 at the age of 20 to Sarah Catherine Woolford. Hmm. Woolford! I stopped looking for information about the Earle family when I saw that his wife was a Woolford.
That's because I had been writing about Spanish-American and WW I soldiers from E'ton and one was Carl Woolford, a machinist for St Bernard and later machinist at Mike Hanna's Machine Shop on N. Sebree midway in today's walking trail. The coincidence was a little much. I found that Sarah Woolford (wife of John Baylis Earle) was the daughter of John Lewis Woolford. Carl E. Woolford (1871-1960) was the son of John Lewis's brother Thomas Lewis Woolford. So, that may be one fact most of us didn't know -- that John Baylis Earle's wife Sarah was the aunt of Carl E. Woolford, E'ton Spanish-American War veteran.
After another Dr. Pepper, I jumped back into information on John and Sarah's children. The couple had 4 girls and one boy. Another child was listed in 1857 births but was unnamed. His son Lucian was the eldest of the bunch being born in 1853. One census lists his occupation as a lawyer. In 1870 teenage Lucian has moved to California. His daughter Edna turns up in various states. In 1886 she lived in California and applied for a passport to Great Britain and France as an employee of an insurance company doing work for the YMCA. I left her hanging there getting on a boat to England while I looked for information about Edna's four aunts.
I enjoyed the stories about the four sisters, and on paper their lives looked similar. None of the girls married, and they appeared to have taken care of their dad until his death. The four taught school and taught music on a piano with "solid ivory keys" brought to Hopkins County from Pennsylvania by their Grandma Earle in a covered wagon. I found this interesting story on ancestry from research of Myrna Beck of Tulsa. I'm amazed at how much smaller the world seems each year. I suppose without husbands, the sisters lived to what my grandmother called a "ripe" old age. I'm not sure of the etymology of "ripe" in this instance but Luella passed in 1929 at the age of 74; Sarah (known as Kitty) in 1948 at 90; Portia in 1943 at 82, and Augusta in 1960 at 88. The primary cause of death for each was listed as heart disease. Kitty was a diabetic.
James Baylis Earle came from a long line of Baylis men-at least 3 other generations. His great grandfather Baylis Sr. was born in 1857 in Virginia. Records list him as a patriot who served as a horseman in a "company of foot" in the S. C. Militia. He died in S.C. in 1825. I suppose the family was so proud of him that mothers for the next three generations named their sons Baylis.
But James Baylis of Hopkins County was no slouch either. He was teaching at or before age 20, was appointed Assessor of Muhlenberg Co, enrolled in law school and began practicing law in Madisonville. At the age of 32 he was elected County Attorney of Hopkins County and served in that capacity for four years and practiced law for 50 years (Did you get that Byron Hobgood? You have a few years to beat that.)
I've always wondered why this city was named for J.B. Earle rather than J.B. Atkinson. I haven't read who chose the name of someone who spent most of his life in Madisonville, rather than for the big boss of Hopkins County mines who chose to have a grand two-story house (located where the clinic parking is today). Nevertheless, the powers that be dubbed the town Earlington sometime in the 1870s and its namesake commonly known as "Jack" Earle was laid to rest in Odd Fellows Cemetery on 8 Jul 1906 with temperatures soaring into the high 90s.
And such is our history! My Uncle Manor often instructed us not to let a day pass without learning at least one new fact. I suppose I'm allowed to skip the next few days as I've learned at least three new facts about "Jack" Earle including the sultry temperature when he was interred. My uncle would be proud.
