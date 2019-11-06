Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11. It is a federal holiday to honor all those who have served in the armed forces! It was originally recognized as Armistice Day. You can show your support by attending the 55th Annual Veterans Day Parade on Sunday at 2 p.m. in downtown Madisonville. The reviewing stand will be at the Old Historic Courthouse.
Be sure to wear your patriotic attire of red, white and blue and wave your flags! Our Veterans fought and sacrificed to give you the freedoms you enjoy today. Salute them by saying Thank You! Look for the Nebo Royalty in the parade thanking our veterans for their service! The parade will start at the Baptist Health Clinic parking lots and proceed through downtown Madisonville to Multicare. Contact the American Legion or VFW posts for info or to enter the parade.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
Silent Run Baptist Church is holding a special Veteran's Celebration Service on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Special music will be done by Nashville artist, Eric Horner. All veterans and their families are invited to attend! Contact Bro. Tim Morgan for info: 270-249-8111 or 931-217-3358. The public is also invited to join them at 600 Silent Run Church Road in Nebo.
The long wait is almost over for Patti's Restaurant to reopen. Construction is almost done and plans are tentatively set for a late November opening, just in time for the holidays!
Keep following their Facebook Page for info because they are not taking reservations yet. The 1880's settlement is decorated for the holidays, so add it to your bucket list to visit.
The town of Grand Rivers kickoffs the Festival of Lights the first weekend of November and continues through mid January.
The 45th Annual Farm City Breakfast will be on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30am at Greater Lighthouse Church. The event will recognize Hopkins County farmers and businesses in the agriculture industry and those who make farming a reality in Hopkins County. The public is invited to attend. Call the Chamber to RSVP or for info at 279-821-3435.
Can you believe that Thanksgiving is in 23 days and Christmas is only 50 days away? Where has this year gone? If you need help cooking a turkey, the Butterball Hotline experts will be available to answer all your questions by phone, online chat and email. Let's talk turkey has been answering calls since 1981. The lines will be open during Nov. and Dec. to help with your holiday cooking. Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.
Did you see it snowing last Thursday morning? I wonder if this is a sign of more to come? It looks like winter has roared in with cold temps and freeze warnings. It's time to winterize: drain any outside faucets, fountains, hoses and pools; check the seals and weatherstripping on your doors and windows; change the batteries in your smoke detectors; if you have a fireplace, make sure you've checked it before using; replace your air and heat filters; and don't forget to check your vehicles and add antifreeze! This would also be a good time to refresh your first aid emergency kit. Have you updated your Code Red Alert Program to Smart911? If you haven't, go to www.hopkinscountykentucky.org/ and click on Smart911 to start your free account or call 279-821-8294 for info.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. The city has contracted with Carroll Dixon to do the fence repairs. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Nov. 1-Jan. 15: 2019 Festival of Lights, 6-11:45 p.m. nightly in Grand Rivers.
Nov. 8: WHS Mother & Son Dance, 6-8 p.m. Grades K-5. $10 per couple.
Nov. 8-9: Chamber Holiday Open House at locations around Hopkins County.
Nov. 10: 55th Annual Veterans Parade, 2 p.m. downtown Madisonville.
Nov. 11: Happy Veterans Day!
Nov. 27: 45th Farm City Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. at Greater Lighthouse Church.
Nov. 28: Happy Thanksgiving!
Dec. 1: Dawson Springs Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. Theme: A Country Christmas.
Dec. 2: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Dec. 7: Winter Wonderland 12-4 p.m. downtown Madisonville. Games, Food, Vendors!
Dec. 7: Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade, 5 p.m.
Dec. 25: Merry Christmas!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Karlie Kemper and Sarah McKnight. Karlie will turn 5 on Nov. 11. She is the 2016 Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo Relay. Sarah will celebrate on Nov. 12. She is the mother of Kamyrn, 2017 Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Nov. 6-12
Wed. Nov. 6: Michael Neal.
Fri. Nov. 8: Detra Eichhorn; Crystal Hicks Chappell.
Sun. Nov. 10: Kathy Morgan; Terri Buffington Sills.
Mon. Nov. 11: Candace Ashby; Doug Seaton. Happy Veteran's Day!
Tues. Nov. 12: Rosetta Bryant. National Diabetes Day!
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Nov 6-12
Get Well prayers are needed for Dorothy Shoulders, Jenny & Mason Ramage, Terry Wilson, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost Dorothy Carner and former State Representatvie Charles "Preacher" Nelson, several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
