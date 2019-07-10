Hey everyone, my name is Flash. I'm 3 years old, and about 47lbs. My favorite movie is Bolt, my favorite song is Jumpin' Jack Flash, and my dream job is to be a Forest Ranger. I'd prefer to find a family with no small kids (they scare me), but I hear my snuggle skills are unmatched and having other pups to play with would be awesome too. I'm crate trained and know how to sit, plus I'm always ready to learn something new. I'm a pretty chill guy, if you've got the couch then I'll bring the popcorn and we can binge watch Dog with a Blog all day long (He's the best, amirite?) I'm heartworm negative, current on vaccines, and ready to complete your family.
Sarge is a 51 lb, 1 year-old Great Pyrenees mix and this guy is ready to take the world by storm! This guy may be smaller than your typical Great Pyrenees, but he's got a giant heart! Sarge never meets a stranger when it comes to people, but he can be a little rough with new dogs he meet, as long as he gets a proper introduction and the dog is similar in personality to him Sarge will do well! We are still working to convince Sarge that the world is, indeed, a safe place for him -- help us show him just how much he's loved; contact HCHS to adopt Sarge today.
Adoption fee is $125 which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (until they leave), spay/neuter, and microchip. Application process is still required to adopt a sponsored animal. THERE ARE NO PULL FEE'S FOR APPROVED RESCUE'S.
Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptablepets on petfinder.com. Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch)! All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email hopkinscohs@gmail.com Please call us 270-821-8965 or privately message us with questions!
