Baptist Health welcomes Kelley to cardiology team

Michelle Kelley, APRN, recently joined Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Madisonville. Kelley earned her Master of Science in nursing, Family Medicine, from the University of Southern Indiana and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Murray State University. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and specializes in cardiology.
