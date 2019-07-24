School nears, Dawson BBQ fest is here

Good morning, Dawson Springs. While I dread to acknowledge that the beginning of the new school year is right around the corner and summer vacation is almost over, it is exciting that the 71st Annual Dawson Springs BBQ Homecoming is almost here.
Always held on the fourth Friday in July, the "BBQ" is on July 26. Volunteers are needed to sell tickets and supervise the climbing wall and three inflatables. Hourly shifts are available from 6 to 10 p.m.
If you can donate an hour of your time that evening at the street fair, please message Jennifer Hall on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jennifer.d.hall .773. The BBQ committee is also seeking help in order to prepare the meat after it is pulled off of the pits the morning of July 26, and to help serve at the community center during lunch. Parents, if you are working during the day on Friday, send your teenagers down to the community center that morning between 5 to 10 a.m. to help prepare the meat.
This tradition is important to all Dawsonians, and it is imperative that we encourage the next generation to take part
in order to keep our homecoming alive. If you can volunteer in this capacity, please contact Dusty Vinson at (270)339-0156.
Rotarian Lindsey Morgan has already started selling BBQ raffle tickets. Tickets are $1 each, or 6/$5. As in tradition, lots of amazing prizes donated by local businesses are raffled off at the end of the night. You can purchase tickets now at Lindsey's salon, Beauty Shop on the Square, or at the community center during the lunch hour on BBQ Friday, or at the street fair that night.
The Dawson Springs BBQ 5K will take place on Saturday morning, July 27. Onsite registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the community center. You can register online as well at www.active.com/dawson-springs-ky/running/dawson-springs-bbq-5k-2019. The cost to participate is $25, with all proceeds to benefit the Dawson Springs Community Center and the DSCS Cross Country teams.
The Dawson Springs BBQ 5K is a timed run with all results posted on July 29. There will be two overall awards presented: one to the top finisher -- male or female -- ages 5-40; the other top prize will be awarded to the fastest time aged 41 and up.
"Pig medals" up for grabs that morning will go to the top three participants--male or female--in the following age divisions: five-14, 15-20, 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60; 61-70, and 70 plus. The run/walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. The race route will be throughout downtown Dawson Springs. For more info, you can email Donnie Dunbar at oldmxr49@wildblue.net or call him at (270)383-3120. You can also find an event page featured on Facebook.
Until next time, we'll "see you at the BBQ." Please contact me with your doings in Dawson Springs, as I look forward to your emails, calls, and chats. You can email KhakiRocks1996@gmail.com, text or call (270) 871-9356, or message www.facebook.com/KhakiRocks.
