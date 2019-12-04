Good morning Hopkins County, another beautiful day it is here in the heart of the West Kentucky coalfield. As always, the Hardwick family hope and pray that you and yours have had a great week.
I don't know about you, but I was fired up about Thanksgiving. It is a special holiday, those of us that have been blessed to be borne in this great country. We all need to give thanks. The only downside is the students will be home three extra days. That is always a challenge.
Every so often, I reflect on and individual from our Little Prairie that has been called home. On Nov. 12, 1994, which seems so long ago, a bright star, a special young man with extreme intelligence and a bright future in front of him, Corey Wade Scott, was called home.
Those of us that knew Corey well, loved him, and many of us called him Bubba. Every year when I got ready to work on my garden, here came Corey.
All 6 foot 2 inches, 200 pounds, ready to do whatever I needed. I miss that help every year, but most of all, I miss Corey. My son Nathaniel's middle name is Wade in honor of Corey. I know he is watching over Our Little Prairie.
The wonderful ladies from the Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church have made and donated a Quilt for the Church to raffle. $1.00 gets you one ticket. If you want a beautiful Quilt email me, I have tickets. A great keep sake that will keep you warm year after year.
We did have our annual Bazaar this past Saturday at the Mt. Carmel Church. It was a rainy day and the crowd was a little light. We had some great beans and cornbread, and some outstanding deserts. They still have some Christmas items to sell. Give us a call.
Somewhat of a tradition, Uncle Dude Fox this past weekend went pecan hunting downtown. One of his hobbies is harvesting pecans and cracking them while sitting in front of the open fireplace. If Judy makes a pecan pie hopes she invites me over.
I know that Black Friday and Cyber Monday will have come and gone when you are reading this. Everywhere I go they were getting ready. I may go with my son Nathaniel and Cameron Robinson, this is an annual thing with them. Will let you know.
Another great clothing store is leaving the mall, Pebbles is selling out. They have a lot of great buys, lots of Christmas gifts at big discounts. Sad to see them go. Lots of employees that this will hurt.
Until next week, your old Buddy Noel.
