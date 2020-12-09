Madisonville Community College has named Cordelia Vincent, of Madisonville, the November student of the month.
Chandy Melton, associate professor and humanities division chair, nominated Vincent for the award.
“Cordelia has been a leader in my History 108 classroom during this most unusual semester,” said Melton. “Back in August, our class decided to meet virtually rather than in person. Cordelia is always prepared, participates often, and has consistently turned in exceptional work.”
Vincent has also been helpful to Melton in navigating the online classroom environment.
“She lets me know, in a very professional manner, when the class cannot hear me or see a document I am trying to share,” said Melton. “She is a model student and very deserving to be named the November student of the month.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.