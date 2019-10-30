I have a few announcements about events happening in November I was asked to give you a heads-up about. The first is the annual First Christian Church's (215 E Main, E'ton) Prayer Shawl Dedication Service honoring veterans on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. The ladies will have on display the many crochet and knit shawls constructed this past year.
I got a peek at them this morning. Many are red, white & blue. The workmanship (workwoman) is professional and the color schemes beautiful. The ladies (from near & far) meet on the 4th Wednesday to work on their projects. Today they were listening to gospel songs while they worked (although with the laughter, it sounded more like fun than work).
Some of the ladies purchase their own yarn, but depending on the number of pieces they complete, the price can mount up for them. They have requested if anyone would like to donate yarn or any monetary amount to purchase yarn, it would be most appreciated. This week I was sent a box of a number of skeins from Jane McKnight, president of 2nd District American Legion Auxiliary from Christian County.
The delightful lady paid a visit to E'ton's Unit and heard the request for yarn. She said she had a batch she would send. Often, I'm sure, some hear the hear requests, even although they have good intentions, they forget to follow through. Jane must have boxed up her colorful skeins of yarn the day she arrived home.
The happy little group wanted me to give her a shout-out of "Thank you, Jane." She says she is intrigued at the program for veterans at which Mel Wyatt and group will play and sing, as will Bryan Ruffin. Jane says the date of Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.is on her calendar. Hope many of you will add it to yours. There is usually a full house with lots of head-nodding and foot-patting and honoring of veterans for their sacrifice. The shawls will later be distributed at W. Ky Veterans Home in Hanson and Hospice.
Another event you definitely will not want to miss is one sponsored by the Purple Waves Preservation Society on No.v 24 at 6 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 309 Graves St, M'ville. Rev. Robert Cottoner is pastor of Oak Grove. There is no charge, but there will be a free-will donation taken for expenses and for building materials to be used for our up-coming museum and community building. Front and back doors have been purchased and should arrive soon for installation. This fall, the walls and flooring will begin to take shape after a few fundraisers for necessary funds.
This event features the Clarksville Soulstirrers, Hopkins County Male Choir (who entertained us Memorial Day at E'ton Park), and Minister Margie Bowman. With these well-known inspiration singers, this is definitely is an event you want to add to your calendar. Both are a couple weeks away so I'll remind you again.
If you missed the surprise given for Mary Jane Yancey this last Saturday at Loch Mary, you missed the beautiful voices often singing praises at Nortonville's Lively Stone Church. Mary Jane's sister Gloria volunteered the building and coordinated the tables of delicious food. Programs and arrangements were by Janet Nichols (of the E'ton Sch. Resource Center). The gracious MC for the event was the Rev. Glenda Wade, who moderates a most unusual prayer meeting group each Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Self-Talk behind WTTL .
Mayor Phil Hunt presented Mary with a framed certificate declaring that special Saturday as Mary Jane Yancy Appreciation Day. A number of family and friends related humorous stories of how they met the indomitable Mary Jane while a video of MJ's life slickered on a screen on stage. The theme was "Presenting Mary Jane Her Flowers." How nice it would be if
see busy/page 4
busy
from the front page
we would do this more often so the worthy recipients could receive their own "flowers" while they were here to see and hear accolades and appreciation for their lives. Congratulations, MJ. You have certainly earned your "flowers." Thanks from so many.
Another exceptional lady who has earned her "flowers" many times in our community and in the county turned 90 this week. Mrs. Nettie Belle Hall Gray has been instrumental in changing so many lives for the better and a worthy mentor for many including myself. Mrs. Nettie has volunteered as chaplain for our American Legion Auxiliary for more than a decade. Since our Unit 2 was reorganized, Nettie is only the 2nd chaplain.
The first was my sister Fay Cothran Gipson, who passed of colon cancer. Fay was our most dedicated unit member of the Hopkins Co Honor Guard. Even from her hospital bed, she would instruct us to leave and "do something useful." That usually meant be an honor guard for a veteran's last rights. Linda Hudson designed and made our uniforms. Fay would check us out before every funeral, turn down our collars, straighten our ties & vests, fiddle with our windblown hair (sometimes dripping wet hair in rain or snow). It was truly an honor for her to attend when she was able.
At her funeral, there were more honor guards than I can remember at any funeral. She joked once she wouldn't get an honor guard because she didn't serve. She was so wrong. She served in so many other ways. She was an exceptionally fine person. We all miss her. It was her idea when our Unit decided to honor WW II veterans in the early part of 2000 and her idea to edit and print a book in tribute to E'ton veterans from the Spanish-American War to what we called then as "the present." And partly her idea for the KIA monument at Oakwood.
It bothered her that the names and deed of those who served might be forgotten in future generation. After her death, E'ton's American Legion began a scholarship in her honor (and later included Matthew Richey and Dewey Grant, Jr) and we have donated well over $10,000 in her name as an auxiliary member, chaplain, and teacher at EHS, Graham & M'ville. We always had a project in the works. And she was a great writer--almost ever since she learned about A,B,Cs.
One more group has asked for your assistance- Janet Nichols, Resource Person at James Larmouth Center at E'ton Elementary. Janet and her volunteers do much the public knows little about. Two of many programs she sponsors for the Center are birthday cakes with a book for a small group of children who would otherwise receive none.
Some of these children are additionally sponsored by anonymous angels in the community providing funds for school photos, book day, field trips, birthdays (with a cake) and Christmas. Our auxiliary and Mt Zion's prayer ladies are sponsors as are a number of individuals. Sadly, when I asked Janet this week if all her children had sponsors she told me she was unable to find sponsors for six. If anyone (or a group) feels so touched as to assist with this program, contact Janet at the school. If you are unable to sponsor a child, perhaps you can assist with any amount. The check will be made to E'ton Elem. School. Note on the check it is for the angel (or birthday cake) program. The Center also handles the backpack weekend food program as well as a utility closet she tries diligently to stock with shampoo, deodorant, soap, toothpaste, sanitary products, & toilet tissue.
These are items we take for granted. If you have extras in your pantry, drop them off at E'ton City Hall. You can always pick up several extras at the Dollar Tree. You cannot imagine how the little you do will affect these children. I'm sure Janet purchases many of these items from her own purse as teachers do for their classrooms. There are no grants or extras for these children. Janet's angel program is the only one of its kind in the county. With her retirement, I'm afraid her special programs will no longer exist. What a difference she has made in so many lives. As for my part, I think the angel there is Janet.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.