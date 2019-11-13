Elks' State Soccer Shootout winners

Submitted photo
Madisonville Elks Lodge 738 was well represented at the Elks' State Soccer Shootout held on the campus of Northern Kentucky University on Sunday, Nov. 3. Five kids representing the lodge were crowned state champs in their respective age divisions and qualified for the Elks' National Soccer Shootout scheduled for March in Pennsylvania. Winners include, from left to right, Ashdyn Dugger, Nash Tapp, Logan Terry, Katelyn Cavanaugh and Gavin Lear. Also pictured is Elks representative Sherry Crook.
