First, a couple of messages. Charles Babb says by the time you read this, he and Faye will be in their new residence. He hopes you guys keep in touch and lists his new address at 139 Valley Stone Rd, Huntsville, Alabama.
I was unable to go to their farewell/"I'm done with chemo"&moving to Georgia" bash. I'd like to have seen the crazy guy one more time and listened to his many E'ton stories. We wish them happy memories in Huntsville. Another fabulous story-teller (one of my favorites) is "Butch" Oglesby. I enjoy his research on Facebook on the early 1900s National Guard and rifle range above Loch Mary. "Butch" says he has his last two series finished, including photos, and will post them soon.
He found a dog tag and is researching the soldier from WW I (likely) or II. If you are familiar with the name Julian Boccfihie, he'd like to learn a bit about him. I've heard that sometimes there were about 1,000 guard, who camped on Pasture Hill during those years. They came from counties throughout Ky. I don't recognize the name from any local cemeteries. So, take a few minutes, send Charlie & Fay an update on your life, and think where you've heard the Boccfihie name.
Rita and I try to verify facts from several sources, but once in a while in old research someone makes an error, and us twenty-first century researchers pass on incorrect information. I once printed a Messenger photo of a '40s E'ton team with the players' names. Raymond Larmouth called me out on it and said I had one of the names wrong. I came home and printed off the 40s article and took it to him. He said that didn't mean a thing. "When The Messenger took the photo, one of the starters was missing and the coach added one of the other guys. The newspaper used the names the coach thought would be in the photo and didn't make the switch. People been using that photo and article over and over for decades and making the same mistake. You need to get it right."
Raymond was on the team, so I could argue with him as I usually did. Well, what I'm slowly gettin' at is I've done it again. My favorite E'ton historian Evelyn Spencer has finally corrected me. The Whalen house (which is being remodeled and today minus the old porch) on the corner of Robinson and E. Main is NOT the Giannini House. I suppose I should not take all research at face value, but, at least, I can correct this error.
Evelyn is extremely organized and labels her files as to census years cross-referenced with names with addresses (difficult as E'ton renumbered many houses). She wrote me last week after the Jimmie Huff article in which I stated the house was the Giannini House on Whalen Corner. Wrong. The house on the corner (as well as the corner) is simply known as the Whalen House. The Giannini House in on E. Main next to the Christian Church. When I was "a girl," Dr. R.C. and Fleeta Stephens lived in the giant 2-story with basement. Dr. Stephens was the local dentist, whose office from 1925 was on the corner of W. Main and Sebree Blvd across from the "Babe" Eaves Walking Train.
Evelyn traced her information back to Sammy Offutt, who lived in the house next to the Christian Church, and told her of the fond memories he had sitting on the large "L" shaped porch with his grandparents. His grandfather was the pharmacist at St. Bernard Drug Store. Both these large houses took in lodgers, mostly railroaders because the owners were L&N engineers. I didn't remember Sam living next to the church, only across the street at the Basset house.
Sam used to walk up and down the street giving tours when he'd stop by to "talk history." He once declared my computer room with stacks of newspapers and books was like being in an E'ton library. "It's so relaxing here I could spend a week looking at papers." I had to laugh because my mom used to tell me to keep that door closed because "the stacks of are messy and the place looks like a library." I told my mom what Sam said. She rolled her eyes. "Listen to your mama." I guess it's true that one man's treasure is another's trash.
But back to the Giannini family and the facts I knew. Mariano Giannini was an Italian immigrant and a blacksmith. He first settled in Virginia with his wife Mahaly. The couple had a son Frank Pike Giannini (Sr), also born in Italy, who married Ellen Dean of Virginia. The family moved a bit north to Christian County where his Frank Sr was postmaster brought at least two of his sons Thomas, the eldest and born in 1856, Frank Pike Jr, and at one daughter (who married E'ton's J.W. Dunning. She died of TB in 1897). The boys had two other brothers Harry B (1884-1919) and Grover Allen (1888-1978) and two sisters Zita Leyetta (Crawford) 1866-1946 and Hattie (Rector) 1868-1960.
The only two that I've found in records are the eldest Tom and Frank Jr. I seldom find E'ton residents born prior to the Civil War, but Tom was born in 1856 and Frank Jr in '58. The brothers began working for the L&N in 1876 -- that's about the origin of E'ton. Tom must have learned a bit about blacksmithing from his grandfather as he also worked as a blacksmith for St. Bernard. A Bee article said Tom was a hostler, brakeman (2 years), fireman (3 years), blacksmith, switchman (1 year), and by 1903 had been an engineer for 15 years (which would have been 1888). Before he worked for L&N, he was with St. Bernard as a digger, blacksmith, driver in the mines. Tom married Sarah "Fannie" Cappo and later the couple followed the L&N to Nashville where he died in 1937.
The brother who remained in E'ton was Frank Jr. He married Susan Pike and in 1880 lived on Moss Ave five doors away from James Robinson. Frank was 22 and Susan 19 (b. Tn). I thought it interesting that Frank and his father had the same middle name as Susan's maiden name. The couple's children were Cleo born 1879, (another) Frank Pike (b. 1885), and Wm W. (b. 1918). Although there appears to be three generations of Frank Pike Giannini namesakes, the first had no Sr to his name. In 1910 Frank Jr and Susan moved to Webster Co. as several engineers did but in 1913.
They returned to E'ton and purchased the house on E. Main from Henry Rogers, a printer/pressman for E'ton Printing (which printed the Bee). Rogers was well-known in E'ton as a veteran of the Spanish-American War (Tn Inf and a major in WW I/149th Inf, 38th Div). Other well-known E'ton men who served with Rogers were 1st Lt Brick Southworth, Capt Ben Wilson, 1st Lt Thos. Peyton, and 2nd Lt. John Miles. Records show Rogers was also a St. Bernard mine superintendent. That census listed the couple as having 6 lodgers -- Charles Webb, E'ton teacher, age 25 and his wife Delores, 21. They paid $17 a month rent. Lonnie Bottoms, miner was 34 and had a room with his wife Bessie, 28, on the 2nd floor with their seven-year-old dau Margaret. FrankJr Jr died at the age of 60 in 1918, and Susie continued to rent until she died in 1931. In the 1920s or 30s, the house served as a mortuary and viewing place for Reid's Funeral Home. I found no deed in their name so perhaps they also rented.
Both Frank & Susan were buried at Grapevine. Susan willed the E. Main house to her children, and Sammy's grandparents-Sam T/Marion Offutt Sr. purchased it in 1938. The house was sold in 1960 to the Christian Church with the deed listing trustees Henry Browning (Mgr Browning Hotel), A.P. Prather (Superintendent of E'ton Schs), J. Hardin, Otley A. Vannoy (Co. Store clerk), Wm B Cobb (maintenance superintendent for St. Bernard/W.Ky), & Fletcher McCord (bank clerk).
Thomas B. Spain drafted the deed notarized by Roscoe Jackson. Walton Calvert was Hop. Co Clerk and Jociene Todd, Deputy Clerk. For a number of years the Christian Church used the residence for Sunday School classes. Custodian Clarence & Helen Woodford with children Judy and Ray lived upstairs. Clarence also worked as a maintenance employee for E'ton. Later, as the church remolded they sold the residence, which was resold multiple times.
So, this is my correction of the history of 211 E. Main (built in 1903 and renumbered 209) and how it became to be known the Giannini House, as they were owners for 25 years. Thanks to Evelyn Fisher Spencer (and Sammy's memories) for correcting an error in a piece of E'ton history.
