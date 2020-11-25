Never Underestimate You! That’s the mantra behind a new campaign for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, an effort to boost education and employability among adults.
The scholarship, which Madisonville Community College began offering in 2017, offers up to 60 hours of free tuition for anyone who has not yet earned an associate degree. It covers a wide variety of technical programs in health care, manufacturing, business/IT, construction/skilled trades and transportation/logistics. Over 350 courses are currently available.
Funded by the Kentucky Lottery, courses are available through Madisonville Community College and the other 15 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College
System (KCTCS), Campbellsville University, Eastern Kentucky University, Galen College of Nursing, MedQuest College, Northern Kentucky University, Sullivan University, University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University.
“The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship removes the financial barrier for students in these important fields. MCC is blessed to offer several programs eligible for the scholarship that all lead to in-demand careers,” said MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley.
The new campaign features a hotline number (833-711-WRKS) that adults can call to receive assistance from college advisors on how to enroll in the program. Other components include special events, paid media and a Work Ready website<https://workreadykentucky.com/?utm_source=web utm_medium=college_referral&utm_campaign=workready2018>.
Hip-hop artist Buffalo “B.” Stille of the Nappy Roots is the campaign spokesperson.
Stille, a Grammy and American Music Awards nominee, recently earned his bachelor’s degree and champions education as the key to a better life. His rap urges Kentuckians to “Never underestimate you!” He is a Louisville resident and Kentucky native.
The Work Ready campaign is a partnership between KCTCS, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, the Kentucky Lottery, Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, The Graduate Network, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Association of Manufacturers, Prichard Committee and AARP. It is also supported and partially funded by the Lumina Foundation.
For more information about Work Ready and the campaign visit the website<https://workreadykentucky.com/?utm_source=web utm_medium=college_referral&utm_ campaign=workready2018.
