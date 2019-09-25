Mrs. Harris celebrates her 103rd birthday

The Harris family of Dalton, gathered to celebrate five family birthdays on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Special Congratulations and Best Wishes go to Mrs. Virginia Harris who celebrated her 103 birthday on Sept. 14. I'm sure she would love to hear from her friends and neighbors! Others celebrating birthdays included: Aug. 28: Brenden Sisemore; Sept. 4 Doug Harris; Sept. 13 Jayne Harris; and Sept. 18: Christine Harris Peyton.
Join us to support Relay at the Miss & Mister Nebo Relay for Life Pageant at the Nebo Community Center on Sunday at 1 p.m. Concessions will be done by Melisa Kaye with the Let's Get Fried Food Truck. Takeout will also be available. Proceeds will benefit Relay for Life. Entries are still being accepted online and will be taken at the door for all ages, even ladies 65+, including MS, Mrs., Modern Plus Teen, Miss and Woman. The top 3 in each age group win titles and advance to state. The public is invited to attend and cheer on their favorites. Please like our Facebook Page: Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant or call Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 for info.
Thanks to Nick Bailey and Kim Ezell for attending the Nebo Fall Festival to promote the new Smart911 Alert Program and the 2020 Census. The Code Red Alert Program in Hopkins County has been replaced by Smart911. The new system will allow users to personalize features that serve their needs better for all family members. The program is free. You must activate a new account to receive Smart911 notifications on weather, traffic and other emergencies. Go to www.hopkinscountykentucky.org/ and click on Smart911 to start your account or call 279-821-8294 for info. The 2020 Census is very important. Did you know that each person missed in the count costs Hopkins County over $60,000 in lost resources? This census will effect our resources for the next 10 years, so please do your part and participate!
Congratulations to Joni Hayes on winning the raffle on the beautiful quilt at the Nebo Fall Festival. The quilt fundraiser was sponsored by Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. They also had a guessing jar filled with tootsie rolls at their booth. Lacey Ogelsby had the winning guess of 600!
Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church invites you to join them for services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., followed by Sunday School; on Sunday and Wednesday evenings, for small group Bible study at 6 p.m.; and Sunday night Youth Group at 6 p.m. Please check their Facebook page for info or contact Sister Becky Zahrte 270-978-3328 or email at rebecca.zahrte@gmail.com
The Nebo Park is a great benefit to the health of Nebo residents and also a safe place to play, walk or run. Residents are encouraged to help maintain the park by assisting the city in following the park rules and safety tips to ensure many years of use. The track was not designed for atv vehicles, bicycles, cars or golf carts, etc. A lot of money was invested to provide this playground and track for the community, but it only takes one to destroy it with improper use. Park visitors are also asked to be responsible for their pets and help cleanup after them. The city has installed outside lighting to the park for safety and to allow night activities. If you use the park, please take pride in helping keep it clean and safe for the next person.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. Estimates for the fence repairs are $5,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Sept. 27: WHS Fall Ball Dance. Grades K-4 after school to 4:30 p.m. Grades 5-8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5: WHS 45th Reunion for the Class of 1974, 5 p.m. at Country Cupboard. Check their Facebook Page for info.
Oct. 7: Deadline to Register to Vote for the Nov. 5th General Election for statewide officials: at GoVoteKY.com or by 4 p.m. at the County Clerks Office. (Update your address/name)
Oct. 7-11: Hopkins County Schools Fall Break.
Oct. 7: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Oct. 8 & 22: Hooks & Needles, 6 p.m. at the Zahrte home. Call 279-978-3328 for info.
Oct. 17: Big Blue Madness, 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena!
Oct. 18: WHS Fall Festival & Concert with Timmy Dunn!
Oct. 31: 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. to dark at Rose Creek Presbyterian Church.
Oct. 31: Happy Halloween!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Ellen Chaney, Mason Ramage, Kayla Baker, Bella Bailey and Addie Pharris. Ellen will turn 7 on Sept. 26. She is the reigning Little Miss Nebo and Jr. Miss Kentucky Bluegrass. Mason will turn 9 on Sept. 28. He is the reigning Little Mister Nebo. Kayla will celebrate on Sept. 28. She is the mother of Damien Lantrip, 2017 Baby Mister Nebo Relay and TerrynShea, 2017 Princess Petite Miss Nebo Relay.
Bella will turn 7 on Sept. 29. She is the reigning Ultimate Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo Relay. Addie will turn 12 on Sept. 30. She is the reigning Pre-Teen Miss Nebo. Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Sept. 25-Oct. 1
Wed. Sept. 25: Paul Guffey.
Thurs. Sept. 26: William "Wayne" Martin; John Dukes will turn 85!
Fri. Sept. 27: William "Bill" Howell; Martha Bone Wyatt.
Sun. Sept. 29: Glen Gill.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Sept. 25-Oct. 1.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
Get Well prayers are needed for Jenny & Mason Ramage, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families. I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc.
You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.