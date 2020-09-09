Maya Angelou once said, “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.”
The women of the GFWCKY Woman’s Club of Madisonville have followed that advice. Covid-19 has changed so many things. Graduations have been cancelled. Kids’ routines have been flipped upside down. Weddings have been altered. Families have endured significant loss.
So, where does that leave a community-oriented club like the Woman’s Club? It leaves us facing something we cannot change. However, this year’s board, led by Rhonda Clark (President), met and didn’t shy away from brainstorming alternatives to make this year as successful as possible.
One result of that brainstorming session was the Hats Off to Membership Drive that we held on Tuesday, Aug. 18. With hard work from Diana Luck and her membership team, we were able to pull off a fantastic membership celebration.
Returning and new members drove through to be celebrated by the board and received a goodie packet of information and treats. The executive board was joined by Teresa Schmidt, GFWC KY President, as they cheered and waved to each new and old member. It was a day of fun and rejuvenated everyone’s spirits.
The mission of our organization is not cancelled. We just have to change our attitude and view the challenges ahead as opportunities. Opportunities to serve more women with the privilege of being a part of something that creates a synergy for our community.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.