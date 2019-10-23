Hi, I'm Ashley. I am the Adult Programming and Marketing Coordinator at HCMPL. I'd like to share with you our Services, Programs and Special events going on this month. Keep reading for more information on happenings this month at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library. We have lots in store for October and November!
HCMPL would like to remind the community that starting on Tuesday, Oct. 1, you must have your library card number to check out materials or use any library service. If you do not have your card or remember your number, please come to the library to get a new one.
Ms. Shanna is still shaking up Story Time! Story Time now meets every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Night Time Story Time meets every Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. Bring your children to enjoy this month's themes like pumpkin painting, firefighter safety and join Ms. Shanna for crafts, wiggles, songs and of course, fun books!
Calling all Master Builders! Lego Club meets every Tuesday afternoon at 4pm. Let your imagination soar and come build with us. All ages welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. will see another meeting of Chess Club. We've had a steady number and a great group of all ages and all skill levels. We'd love to see you join us.
-- Haunted Hopkins County! Beginning at join HCMPL and the Hopkins County Paranormal Society as they review and discuss all things paranormal -- types of hauntings, real tales about local experiences, spooky things and paranormal activity!
Fall is coming, and with it our Annual Pumpkin Painting Contest! HCMPL is hosting our annual Pumpkin Painting Contest. Pumpkins entry deadline is Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m. Come by the library to get a registration page and a list of rules. If you have any more questions, call and talk to Ms. Shanna at 270-825-2680.
Join our Technology Coordinator on Thursday, Oct. 31 for another Ask A Tech Program! This month's class will feature one on one tech help as well as online and phone Scams
Looking for that perfect holiday gift? Like shopping local? Come check our HCMPL's Craft Fair at Parkway Plaza Mall on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 -2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featuring personal crafters, vendors, unique gifts and a mouth-watering bake sale. Come and spend a relaxing day as you explore all the amazing items that will be on display.
We have a treat for you! Bad Boys of Kentucky on begins on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6pm. Join us as well as valued community members and historical society regulars Bob Adkins and Carl Veazey for an evening of Infamous Delight! This historical program will review and highlight local and regional criminals and ne'er do wells! You don't want to miss this very engaging duo!
Lastly, I'd like to talk to you about Western KY FanCon. Due to popular demand, we are bringing back the two-day Con to offer our community members the best and most entertaining panels, programs and Featured Guests. This year, Western KY FanCon is Nov. 8- 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more in depth details, head to our Facebook page www.facebook.com/westernkyfancon or check out our upcoming article in the Messenger.
