Good morning Hopkins County, what a beautiful day it is here in the Heart of the West Kentucky coalfield. As always, the Hardwick family hopes and prays that you and yours have had a great week since my last article.
Two of my old and very dear friends had and anniversary on Sept. 16 Bobby and Dottie Winders. I not sure how long they have been married but it's been a long time. I will get back with you that.
My good friend and city employee Bell Baize gave me some very good news. You all know how I have been asking for some young parents
and other adults to step up and make use of our ball fields. Bell believes that this spring we will have some activities taking place. This is great news. Maybe this will encourage others to step up. We will have a first-class basketball court when it's completed. Please drive by and see what the City is doing.
By the way, if you have young children, take them down to the playground behind the City Hall and Senior Center. Their adding new stuff all the time. The monthly Fellowship dinner was on the Sept. 16, they had a great crowd. This community projects continues to grow. Great programs, great meals, and great fellowship. Watch my articles for next month's meeting date & time.
Several my family have birthdays in September. My nephew Ronnie Hensley had a birthday on the Sept. 4. My niece Tara Adams was a year older on the Sept. 6. Our daughter Rebecca will be turning 39 on the Sept. 24. Happy Birthday little girl. My Nephew Clay Hensley was a year older on the Sept. 25. My great-niece Sissy Hunter celebrated her birthday on the Sept, 26. and last my Mother Wanda's birthday was on the Sept. 25. I miss her every day. I do want to wish each of them a happy birthday.
I will be having surgery tomorrow on my shoulder. Please add me to your prayer list. Hopefully it will be a one-day project.
Please if you can, drop by the hospital blood bank and donate a pint of blood. They are always short, and they need our help. It only takes 30 minutes. and you save 3 lives, and you get a cookie and cold drink. It's better to give that receive.
One last thing, the Hope 2 All food bank, don't forget them, they do an outstanding job. They always need salt, pepper and empty egg cartons. Your donations help feed those less fortunate.
Until next week, your old buddy Noel signing off.
