As most of you know, HCMPL has a wishing well.
For the longest time, it sat off to the side and collected random things that kids and some other folks decided to put in to it. The staff would find it all later on and clean it out. Then out of the blue, staff decided that it could be used as a spare change donation box.
We didn’t really think it would generate that much, but whatever collected would go towards buying books. I honestly cannot tell you how much was collected that year, but I do remember that it felt like a ton of coins.
Within the last four months we have decided to give back to the community as best as we can. From Sept. 2019 to Nov. 2019, all monies collected in the wishing well went to the Hopkins County Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
A parent/guardian can sign up any child in Hopkins County that is under the age of five can sign up and have a book mailed to them. When folks heard what we were doing, they started giving.
The library is looking to help out and give again. Now through the beginning of March, the monies collected in the well will go to Celebrate Literacy Hopkins County. This group is the magic behind the Birdhouse Libraries around Hopkins County, the Book It 5k Walk/Run, (held in March), and the ever famous “Ask Me” Button Project.
Now, I know some people are reading this and thinking “What’s that?” But if you are a parent of a child that attends school in Hopkins County, you know about it. Maybe not what it’s called. But you probably know it as “free book week”. For all the others reading this, the “Ask Me” Button Project takes place in March and is geared towards children in preschool through the fifth grades. Volunteers set up around Hopkins County for a week and allow any child wearing a bracelet (that they will get at school) to pick out a free book.
HCMPL is looking to help with the purchase of books for this week long project. If you would like to round up your fines to the nearest dollar amount or just feel the need to donate, come talk to a staff member. Can’t get to us or forget to come by, just drop a check in the mail and tell us that it’s for the wising well.
