Sept. 11
Senior Bingo Lunch
11am -- 2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Sept. 13
Joan Shelley in Concert
7:30 pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
As technology rules the sound of the day, it's good to be reminded how powerfully a single voice can transmit deep emotion. Joan Shelley and her guitar partner Nathan Salsburg produce refreshing breaths of Kentucky air in a world of compressed drums and overly processed vocals. Tickets: $20 Call 270-821-2787 for more information.
Sept. 14
4th Annual Independence Bank Farm to Fork Dinner
5:30 pm
The 4th Annual Farm to Fork Dinner is set for Saturday, September 14th. All proceeds benefit the local FFA Chapters, 4H groups and Hopkins County Farmers Market. The five course meal includes ingredients from local farmers and will be served by local 4H students. For the second year, Sean Stemaly will be performing live! Tickets are available for purchase for $76 each or reserve a table of 6 for $456. Event is for ages 21 and older. Dress is casual. For more information, please call 270-824-1476.
Sept. 14
Show & Go Car Club Cruise-In
5pm --8pm
Where: Brother's Bar-B-Que, 1055 North Main Street, Madisonville
Satisfy your craving for classic cars every second Saturday of the month April through October! Bring the family to the Brother's Bar-B-Que to view the lovingly restored vintage automobiles on display. Bring your lawn chairs. It's fun and free admission. There will be a 50/50 pot and door prize drawings. For more information, call 270-836-9005
Sept. 17
Eykamp String Quartet
7:30 pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
Members of the Eykamp String Quartet serve as principal string players of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and as Artists in Residence at the University of Evansville. The Eykamp Family established the quartet and vision in 2002. This dynamic quartet provides classical music performances of artistic excellence and passion and is committed to ensuring that both chamber and orchestral music are a vital part of our community and beyond. Tickets are $20 and available by calling 270-821-2787.
Sept. 18
Sept. 21
Christ the King BBQ Picnic
4pm -- 8pm
The Christ the King BBQ Picnic will take place on Saturday, September 21st from 4pm-8pm, and this is an event you do not want to miss! Fill up your plate with a delicious selection of BBQ -- pork, mutton, or chicken -- in addition to fabulous sides; and don't forget to load up on our wildly popular burgoo. (If you can't hang around for dinner, don't worry: we have TAKEOUT!) While you're eating, stop by the beer garden as well!
Alongside the BBQ feast, you'll be treated to a variety of events, activities, and games at the picnic. Stop by the Raffle Ticket Booth, and for only $1/ticket, you'll have the chance to win the $1000 Grand Prize; or, take a shot at the Cakewalk, and you could be the lucky winner of a yummy dessert! Also, there are a variety of baskets that are donated by individuals and local businesses that will be available to raffle, and if you're interested in local crafts, vendor booths will be set up with locally-made crafts available for purchase. And among the sights and sounds of the small-town gathering, you'll get a taste of live music to set the perfect picnic scene.
For the children's festivities -- complete with inflatables, games, and all sorts of fun activities -- bracelets will be available for purchase, which provides unlimited access to those festivities. Tickets are also available if the bracelet is not desired.
Dinner tickets are available for purchase beginning at 4PM, or if you'd like to purchase tickets before the picnic, they may be purchased at Christ the King School.
Sept. 25
Hopkins County --Madisonville Public Library Health Fair
10am -- 2pm
Where: Parkway Plaza Mall, Madisonville
If you can't remember when you received your last check-up, it might be time to make amends by visiting the HCMPL Health Fair. While there, you'll have the opportunity to receive blood pressure/sugar checks, attend health and fitness classes, receive adult health screenings, give blood, listen to special guest speakers, and much more.
Sept. 27
America -- 50th Anniversary Tour
7:30 pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Drive, Madisonville
Featuring founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, America brings their 50th anniversary tour to the Glema to showcase their incredible vocal harmonies during an intimate performance. Hits include: A Horse with No Name, Sister Golden Hair, You Can Do Magic, Ventura Highway, Lonely People, I Need You, Tin Man, and many more! For ticket information, call 270-821-2787.
Sept. 28
Fall Scavenger Hunt
2pm
Where: Mahr Park, 642 Nebo Road, Madisonville
Families and children will explore the outdoors and sharpen their observation skills in this scavenger hunt. Suitable for children 8 years and up. 270-584-9017
