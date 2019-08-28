Since my sister and I began the "Gone But Not Forgotten" series so long ago, the additions seem to come far too often. My grandmother used to say the older she became, she realized she had more friends below ground than above. When we're young, we don't realize the sad truth of that. When I write about friends lost from E'ton, I realize there are many omissions. I write from the early memories I have of E'ton and of those who were active in the city I knew as a child. At least three of those in the last month were neighbors and classmates. I regret I was unable to attend services for any of these to say my last farewell.
Jim Hankins, who lived on Clark Drive (perhaps before it was a "Drive"), had been a friend of my family as far back as I can remember. My great-grandmother was a Hankins, and Jim brought up the subject that we were related in probably most conversations. He was a jack-of-all-trades and generous with his talents. For whatever job people needed done in the community, he could drop by and offer to help. If it were something he didn't think he needed to tackle, he'd say, "Don't worry. I'll find you someone to do it." And he always did. Our children were about the same ages, and the E'ton of old was one in which you didn't worry about your children to walking up Clark Hill for a
visit and return without a thought of who they might meet on the way. Jim was a man who loved his family as much as any man I've known.
When his wife Phyllis was ill for so long and hospitalized in Nashville, he made untold numbers of trips to sit by her side. I believe he would have kept driving back & forth with no complaints simply to hold her hand. He felt the same about his children and grandchildren. They were a strong unit, and the struggles of their parents has taken a toll. There is something in us that will not allow us to let go. The void changes our lives forever. My sister-in-law Judy Gipson says she deals daily with the loss of her mother but is thankful for their time together. Judy found a quote she said she posted on her frig to help her through sad days. "Bad things do happen in life; how I respond to them defines my character and the quality of my life. I can choose to sit in perpetual sadness, immobilized by the gravity of my loss, or I can choose to rise from the pain and treasure the most precious gift I have ... life itself." ~Walter Anderson
The local minister of our Methodist Church, who most refer to simply as Bro. Marty, has served at more than his share at funeral services for those in his congregation. Two of the most recent and poignant have been a brother and sister, whose family have served their church in a multitude of ways. We lost Jay Marquess, a lay minister in his church in Apr of last year. He was a rare individual, one of the few we chance to meet in a lifetime-- well versed in many subjects, including his Bible, local and Ky history. It is due to Jay and the writings of his mom Joyce that we have much of our local history. Jay's father Bernice and grandfather Robert kept an awareness of the mass grave in Oakwood and of its now-unknown victims of the 1918 Spanish Flu. We dedicated the area in 2018 after Jay's passing with corner stones and a bench engraved with "Rest Ye Who Are Weary." A small marker there ensures that others remember the life and contributions of the Marquess family.
This month we loss the last member of the well-known Christian family on the corner of Robinson & Farren in the house built by the Marquess men. Faye Marquess Brooks passed at the age of 80, a 50-year devoted member of the Methodist Church. She was a graduate of the '57 class of EHS (Jay of '63). She was a Yellowjacket cheerleader and a graduate in nursing from St. Thomas. The memories and gifts left by each of these family members cannot be measured nor forgotten. Bro. Marty reminded us at her graveside-as he has done so many times for others -- God chose to share Faye's life with us. Before she was ours, she was His. And now she is His again and at peace throughout eternity.
And we lost two of the good guys -- Dallas Huddleston on July 24th at age 77 and less than two weeks later Athon Hopson at age 70. Many may remember Dallas as the friendly security guard at RMC. Dallas graduated with my brother Liggett in '59 and his sister Glenda graduated with my sister Faye in '64. EHS was such a small school that classmates were more like family than simply the kids in the next desks. Athon Hopson moved from E'ton to Wheatcroft and was two years older than my late sister Faye. He was the son of Ed and Classie Mae Scisney Hopson and the sister of councilwoman Barbara Ann Shelton and Yellowjacket Tyrone Hopson whose jump shoot in '67 (immortalized on the side of Health 1st) helped put this city on the map.
One of my favorite classes at Western was Elizabethan Literature. It was there I read a poem known as Meditation 17 by John Donne. During that era, churches rang a funeral bell to let the community to know of a person's death. Donne noted that often people ran to the church at the sound of the bells to find out who had died. Listening to the bells he wondered if somewhere that person realized the bells were for him. He thought about the times the bells rang for his wife and children and considered his own demise. He wrote --
"Every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main. If a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less,... any man's death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind, and therefore never send to know for whom the bells tolls; it tolls for thee."
Centuries later, Ernest Hemingway used the expression "for whom the bells toll," and the phrase continues to remind us of how interconnected our lives are. The loss of every person affects us in some manner.
