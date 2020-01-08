Start a new year's tradition this year. Take a jar and put 1 good thing that happened during the week on a note card and store. Do this for 52 weeks. Then open the jar on New Year's Eve to see what an amazing year you had.
Did you make any New Year's Resolutions? Don't give up. If you fail one day, try again the next day. Reminder, 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 is the deadline to file as a candidate for the May 19 Primary. The state races include U.S. Senator, 1st District U.S. Representative, KY State Representative Districts 9, 12 & 15 and local races for Madisonville City Council Wards 1-6. Filing paperwork is available online at the Secretary of State Office or at the County Clerks Office.
Hopkins County will honor the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, January 18 at the 38th Annual MLK Celebration at 2 p.m. at the MCC Health Campus in the Byrnes Auditorium at 750 Laffoon St. The Keynote Speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Kilen K. Gray. He is the Sr. Pastor at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Shelbyville and the Dean of Student Engagement at the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Special musical guests are the Ladies of Praise Mass Choir from Evansville; the Awesome Praise from All Nations House of Prayer from Hopkinsville; and the choruses from MNHHS and HCCHS. The theme is, "Fulfilling the Dream through Faith, Community and Education." The public is invited to attend. Contact Tim Thomas at 270-836-2281 for more info.
Congratulations to the University of Kentucky Football Team on winning the Belk Bowl on New Year's Eve in Charlotte, NC. They beat Virginia Tech in the final 8 minutes of the game by driving 85 yards and scoring a touchdown, to take a 1 point lead with 15 seconds left in the game. They sealed the win 37 to 30 on a Virginia Tech fumble, that UK ran for a touchdown as time expired! Congratulations also go to Lynn Bowden, who was named the MVP of the Belk Bowl! Congratulations also go to the WKU Hilltoppers and U of L Cardinals on winning their bowl games!
The Pennyrile Clerks still have a few cookbooks, "Recipes from our Region" available for $10. For more info contact your local city clerks or stop by Madisonville City Hall to get yours from Kim Blue.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info, call 270-322-9087.
