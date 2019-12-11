Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. I apologize for missing the month of November. I was seriously ill for much of it and spent almost all of Thanks-giving week in Jewish Hospital.
Jesse Stuart CHAMPS for the week of Nov 15 were: Drew Peek, Hadlee Oldham, Tyson Woolfork, Kynlei Webb, Lindy Laffoon, Tori Minton, Hayden Mills, Gabe Kilburn, JuShaun Liles, Kindal Johnson, Nevaeh Reynolds, Allyssa Fields, Parker Clark and Drew Johnson.
First week of December saw David Adams celebrate a birthday on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 was the birthday for Stan Strader and John and James Slaton.
If you have special days or events to share, please send to Donna F. Slaton 270-871-3719 or misspockets3@yahoo.com.
