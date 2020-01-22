Greetings Everyone.
It’s time to catch up on the January birthday celebrations. Space was limited in the earlier papers, so be sure to send belated greetings their way!
Happy Birthday to the Veterans celebrating in January at the WKVC:
Jan. 1: Bob Allen.
Jan. 10: Don Diehl.
Jan. 14: Gerald Oliver.
Jan. 22: Ronnie Hancock; Herman Bowlds.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
Upcoming Community Events
Feb. 2: Super Bowl LIV; Groundhog Day.
Feb. 3: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Feb. 8: Valentines & BINGO for Veterans, 10 a.m. to noon at the WKVC. Nebo Royalty and Festival Queens will be visiting with the residents.
Feb. 14: Happy Valentines Day!
Feb. 15: Spaghetti Dinner, 6 p.m. at Rose Creek CP Church. Info 270-978-3328.
Feb. 22: Frozen Relay For Life Pageant. Call 270-399-1578 for info.
April 1: Census Day!
Special Nebo Royalty January birthday greetings go to Mary Beth Myers, Mahkayla Sailing, Casie Sosh Huckleberry, Kimberly Coin, Sharon Keyes-Chanceller, Carly Jo Pollard, Kylee Sidebottom, Sherri Burden, Holly Williams, Katelyn Riggs, Kathy Starks, Dustin Corbitt and Liz Bernard. Mary Beth will celebrate on Jan. 8. She is the 2016 Mrs. Nebo Relay. Mahkayla will turn 17 on Jan. 10. She is the 2018 Teen Miss Nebo Relay.
Cassie will celebrate on Jan. 13. She is the mother of Khole Rowland, 2017 Darling Miss Nebo Relay and Photogenic Supreme Little Miss Kentucky Festival. Kimberly will celebrate on Jan. 13. She is the mother of Kaylee, Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay and Miss Central Kentucky Festival. Sharon will celebrate on Jan. 18.
She is the grandmother of Jaclyn Jones, reigning Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay. Carly Jo will turn 13 on Jan. 21. She is the 2018 Princess Pre-Teen Miss Nebo and Ambassador Supreme. Kylee will turn 7 on Jan. 23. She is the 2017 Young Miss Nebo Relay. Sherri will celebrate on Jan. 23. She is the mother of Aubree Dexter, 2015 Miss Nebo and 2016 Miss Nebo Relay. Katelyn will turn 15 on Jan. 25. She is the 2018 Grand Supreme Miss Nebo. Holly will celebrate on Jan. 25. She is the mother of Abree, 2017 Ultimate Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo Relay. Kathy will celebrate on Jan. 26. She is the 2017 Sr. Mrs. Nebo Relay. Dustin will celebrate on Jan. 26. He is the father of Lily, 2016 Wee Miss Nebo. Liz will celebrate on Jan. 27. She is the 2017 Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo & 2018 MS US.
Special birthday greetings go to PVA, Pam Adams Barber and County Clerk, Keenan Cloern. Pam will celebrate on Jan. 19. Keenan will celebrate on Jan. 20. She is also the mother of AJ Ratliff, the reigning Petite Miss Nebo Relay and Petite Little Miss Kentucky.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones
Jan. 1: Tony & Gina Munger celebrated their 38th Anniversary!
Get Well prayers are needed for Louise Riggs, Randa Lynn, Dustin Ray, Dorothy Shoulders, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Jackie Pearce, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating Jan. 8-28
Fri. Jan. 10: Charles Brown.
Sat. Jan. 11: Mark Knight; Heather Curneal.
Sun. Jan. 12: Terri Miller; Brenda Perryman; Tina Morris-Dillingham.
Mon. Jan. 13: Sidney Coleman.
Tues. Jan. 14: Bessie Rickard; Amie Parker; Anna Beth Parish.
Sat. Jan. 18: Dustin Winstead.
Sun. Jan. 19: Melissa Pulliam; Audrey Morgan.
Mon. Jan. 20: Martin Luther King, Jr.
Tues. Jan. 21: Jessica Pharris; Trevor Rhye.
Fri. Jan. 24: Ellen Thivierge.
Sun. Jan. 26: Kim Barnett.
Mon. Jan. 27: Vickie Williams.
Tues. Jan. 28: Robert Patterson.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
