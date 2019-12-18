Good morning Hopkins County. It's a nice winter day here in the heart of the west Kentucky, however in a few hours it will be 23 degrees so you had better button up when you go outside.
I hope everyone has started getting ready for Christmas. Black Friday may have helped with some gifts. There were some good deals out there. I took my daughter to Evansville. All I can say is that everyone from Indiana was at the mall.
It is hard for me to believe that my daughter Jordyn will be 18-years-old on Dec. 27. Penny and I adopted Jordyn several years ago. She has been a blessing in our lives. I have got to tell you, she is a whole lot like me. Head is thick as a concrete block. I want to wish her a happy birthday.
Jordyn wants to be a nurse and is taking classes. We wish her the best.
We had a great program at the Senior Citizens Center this past week. Bob Adkins did some selected readings from the 1800-1900'd Christmas in Western Kentucky. The Colors were presented by Hopkins County Central High School. They always do an outstanding
See prepare/Page PP4
Prepare
from the front page
job. Please, at some point and time, go to one of our monthly dinners. Great Fellowship, outstanding programs, always some good food. I want to thank everyone that volunteers with these events. They make our community a better place.
When the weather breaks, if you play basketball, you have to go down and play on the new court at the park. Great job Town Council.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.