Seems like every few years, surgeons find something to remove from old people. Whenever it happens to me and they warn you to "do nothing but rest," I get antsy after I'm able to get up and walk around for half an hour or so. I'm fine with the "no housework, no picking up anything over two lbs" suggestions, but I need something to do. And that's how most of my books came about. I began with small projects about the history of E'ton's schools.
Then, I scanned annuals and decided to add photos of all E'ton students I could find. Then St Bernard's mines beginning with #11 and #9, the fire in ole New Arnold Mines. It all depended on "how long" I was shut in. So, last week I was at that point again, but it took longer for me to be able to sit up for long. I read part of an old article I wrote about E'ton coke ovens, one of my favorite subjects. With it I listed the ole white guys who were city officials in 1908 with one of the first city councils.
I recognized some of the names -- mostly connected with J.B. Atkinson, president of St. Bernard and owner of the booming village, even to its Republican newspaper The Bee, to which Atkinson made his son-in-law the editor. I was pretty sure before I did any research that each of the men were hand-picked so thought I'd give 15 minutes of research on them every evening.
E'ton was settled in 1870, and by 1882 had its first newspaper the Tyro with publisher/editor W.A. Toombs. Within a dozen years Atkinson established the Bee with Paul Moore, the spouse of his daughter Margaret Atkinson, with the couple living at the end of E. Main in a beautiful mansion known as Oakmoor. An interesting time, the early 1900s. The hand of J.B. Atkinson and St. Bernard Mining Board stretched far into the mining community in which they owned most of the mines and the successful coke plant.
Atkinson attracted families to work, especially Irish (most of whom were of the Catholic faith) by offering jobs, housing (which he owned), education for children at the J.B. Atkinson Memorial School (which St Bernard built), buying items from the Company Store (at which the miners were literally forced to "trade" and seldom out of debt). There was a great deal of truth in the song "I owe my soul to the company store." Miners purchased their own supplies for blasting or digging and some days after working a 10 hour shift found they owed the company more than they earned.
Atkinson even donated land for a cemetery across from a lake he built and named for his daughter Mary. Although the little village was named for John Baylis Earl, who in 1869 is said to have made the first strike with his pick into the incline of the first commercial mine in Hop. Co (known as #11), the town 20 years later reported to be one of the most important in the state might have as well been christened it Atkinsonville.
There is no doubt that little that happened there without the nod of James B Atkinson (president of the St. Bernard Mining Co (1840-1911), who arrived in E'ton at the age of 25 to become superintendent of #11 mines. At his death, his company would own 8 in addition to the successful coke plant with 150 ovens. St. Bernard's coal production in its day doubled any other mining company in Ky. The powerful man who sat on the E'ton council in 1906 with his brother George would be dead near the end of that term.
So, I decided to check out the men who helped run the city in 1908. The mayor James Rhea Rash was a mine owner and one of the directors of St. Bernard. He was a former Ky state senator and like many active men in the community, a member of the St. Bernard Masonic Lodge (which is still active in its little building on RR St). Rash was the 1st president of E'ton Bank and a member of the Christian Church. He died at 99 in 1952.
The city clerk was Cap'n Paul P Price. Originally a L&N employee, he was president of the E'ton Ice Co (the original bldg is at the end of the walking trail) and a captain in the Sp-Am War hence forever dubbed by the name "Capt'n." He was married to Susanne Burr in 1901, the dau of Wm Burr, long-time E'ton mayor. Like Rash he was president of E'ton Bank and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Unlike Rash, he was a member of the Methodist church. His children were well-known in the community -- Edith Price Reid, Paul Price, Charles Price, John Price. Ironically, these men were the only two presidents of the original E'ton Bank, and both died the same day. Price was 77.
The city treasurer was Frank Bowen Arnold, WW I vet, retired banker/cashier for St. Bernard and later E'ton Bank/trust officer at M'ville Bank. He built a two-story home with his wife Josephine Robinson (one of E'tons first teachers) on W. Main as you turn to go to Loch Mary. Josephine was the twin sister to (sch trustee) Dan Evans' wife Georgiana. Arnold had three children -- Edgar Sr/owner of the Madisonville Messenger; Eleanor Josephine, Arnold Howard (set designer Universal Studios).
Besides J.B. Atkinson and his brother George, E'ton had 4 other councilmen -- L.H. O'Brian (long-time L&N engineer); 2) Joel Madison Oldham (owner of a repair shop who died at the age of 68 from becoming septic after a tooth extraction) He was the husband of Lelia Gordon Oldham; 3) Thomas Blair (Pa 1854-1917 E'ton) was a council member at his death with pallbearers Mayor Rash & councilmen Evans & (Mike) Bohan.
Thomas' dau Agnes E Blair (named for her mother) was a clerk at E'ton Water Works; 4) James Carroll Bourland (b abt 1890) who lived on Farren Ave and was an L&N employee who handled insurance. Perhaps the most interesting city official was Charles Cowell, known as Judge Cowell. He was a lineman for W. Union, who owned a news stand and was a laundry agent for White Swan of E'ville. His tiny business was located on a spot south of the L&N Depot & the Red Front grocery. The bldg just cleared the RR track and the street. In 1908 he was police chief but by 1917(to 1921) was postmaster.
The Bee noted "The Judge succeeded Charley Robinson." Postmasters were Robinson, Cowell, Judge Ernest Newton (blacksmith on corner of Sebree & W Main), Jewell s Webb & Geo W. Mothershead. Judge Cowell had a son David, who for many years was chief clerk for the L&N Master Mechanic shops. Chas & David in later years moved to Illinois to work in the milling business. Judge Cowell had a daughter Annie who married Theodore Watts, who operated a grocery on W. Main next to the old Red Front (corner of W Main & Westside) at the site of Cleatis Overton's old store.
Clarence Mitchell was police chief, an office originally called town marshal. He remained E'ton policeman until the 1940s. His daughter "Maggie worked for the drug store and was stenographer for Mitchell Ins. His son Marvin Mitchell was a WW I vet & coal inspector. Clarence Mitchell's photo is well-known as a group of E'ton men in front of the Bee with his top hat and visible badge. Wm Bradley was night chief that term in 1908.
The census two years later noted he & his wife Capitoria Parker lived on RR St, & he was employed by the school. Mr. Atkinson would have had to approve his employment. In 1920 he lived on S. McEuen as a boarder with the family of Joseph Huff, father of Carl Huff who married Jimmie Nichols, sister of Fern Taylor, Co. Store clerk. Mrs. Jimmie was the guardian of my girls as they grew up and was my neighbor. It is strange to have so many ties to these men from 1908. It somehow makes the world much smaller. And by next week, I will be off the "rest only" list and submerged in another project -- a map for the city identifying sites of our history, those physically here and those we can still identify in several ways. God is good. Choose a project and leave something for the next generation. Or be a guardian angel to the James Larmouth Resource Center at EES. Janet Nichols sends her blessings to those who made donations last week. Good for you guys. The Center can use lots of help for the kids.
