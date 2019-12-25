I was invited with Janet Nichols to the E'ton Masonic E.W. Turner #548 Lodge F&a.m.this past week for a delicious meal and a nice check presentation to the James Larmouth Resource Center for the kids at EES. They had heard from a couple members of the amazing work done by the Center throughout the year.
Janet said she'd probably passed the Lodge every day and never knew about the guys and the work they did. I'm not sure she realized how much the lodge members wanted to help until she was called before them and asked to tell them some of the details about the Center. I have never known how she manages all the Center does with the budget she has. She never tells at programs but a bit of the work she and her volunteers do, so, of course, I asked permission to add to her short list. I smiled when they handed her a check to assist the Center's kids because her eyes widened, her knees buckled a bit and she dropped the check. This will allow her to do so much more next year.
The Lodge also made a presentation that evening to Shop With a Cop. I have known for many years of some of the charity work done by these great guys as I've worked with them on a couple of past projects. Probably 15 years ago, I started a continuation of a history of the group after member John Sisk gave me a nice booklet he'd prepared on their history. Mr. Sisk was a freight agent for the L&N and CSX. Their beautiful blue meeting room has close to a hundred portraits of their leaders since the 1800s. the Lodge probably has the only pictures remaining of some. The community hears little of the work these lodge members from several counties accomplish. If you have ever desired to become a member of the Masonic Lodge or want to know more about it, call me and I'll put you into contact with one of these great guys.
Funny thing, the guy across the table from me and Janet said at least four generations of his family attended E'ton schools. I asked who his mother was as I figured she was more my generation. "Nipsy" Wicks was my good friend for many years when she lived in E'ton & later after she moved M'ville. Even though she now lives in Indiana she's made several annual trips back home on Memorial Weekend for her cousin Doug Bullock's Memorial Services at Oakwood and his wonderful picnics and entertainments at the park which follow. You simply never know who you'll meet if you don't ask a million questions.
The Lodge is one of the oldest in the county as it was chartered in 1874. Annual dues at the time was 75 cents a year. The E.W. Turner is well known in Masonic circles. Most of us have attended funerals and wondered about the men in small white aprons, who performed Masonic services for the deceased. When E'ton celebrated its centennial in 1970 the Lodge had 12 living 50-year members and a total of 320 members.
I doubt many organizations, fraternal or otherwise, could make that claim. One of the oldest members was Andrew Jackson Stokes, who received his mason degree prior to the Civil War. Stokes was born in 1837 and served as a color bearer for the 11th Tn in the Confederacy before taken prisoner at Chickamauga and held at Rock Island Prison. After a prisoner exchange when Lee surrendered, he went to Clarksville, where he married Fannie Farmer. They moved to Crofton, where he was elected its 1st police judge. In 1874, they came to E'ton where he worked for J.B. Atkinson as a carpenter, was elected magistrate and served 15 years on the school board. In 1883-84 he was Master of E.W. Turner Lodge.
He had his wife Fannie had nine children-Mrs. Ernest Newton, Mrs. Elmo Shaver, Jack Stokes, Mrs. Albert Keown, Miss Effie Stokes, Mrs. Ed Trahern, Mrs. Chester Hutchinson, & Clay and Ernest Stokes. The legacy of these children fills a book. This past October, the Lodge turned 145 years old. They have truly been an asset to the community. In case you are interested in one more piece of early E'ton history, a fellow by the name of W. Gilroy was town marshal in 1872 when E'ton was two years old.
I attended Spencer Brewer's Christmas program at White Plains and met Tracy McKnight from Dawson, who sang three songs. I haven't heard her before but this lady is as talented as most any female country music singer. She was nice enough to sing a carol with me when I asked. That was fun. I could do that all day. I told her my grandmother May Byrd lived in Dawson for 20 years, and my mom and her siblings attended school there.
While I was explaining where my grandmother lived by a 100 foot drop-off to the railroad track, I learned that her cousin Pat (who owned McChesney's BBQ) was married to my mom's sister Patsy Wilson McChesney. So, if I didn't ask lots of questions, I wouldn't have known that I sang
See lodge/Page PP3
Lodge
from page pp2
"Silent Night" with a cousin. I always enjoy Spencer's programs, and for December he had a full house. I get to see many E'ton friends I don't see often. Four of us are EHS '60 classmates. There are usually three tables, at least, of E'ton folk, including 14 E'ton Am. Legion members and two reverends Tom Hayes & Doug Bullock. So, we have to watch our "P's and Q's," but it's no wonder we feel at home.
Santa even arrived to give up a bag of treats. E'ton's Am. Legion Post 2 commander Don Rickard (my cousin) and his pretty wife Patsy are usually there. Don was newly installed this month as AARP local Hop. Co Chapter's new president.
Each of the meetings and dinners I attended included with scripture songs, readings, prayers and messages of God's Gift given to mankind many centuries ago. I am thankful each of these community fellowships open and close meetings with humility and thankfulness to the One Who gave us the greatest of all gifts -- His Son.
