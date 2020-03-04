If you are looking for a new job, today is your opportunity to visit with area employers at the Hopkins County Job Expo. The event will be on the MCC Campus in the Steve Beshear Community Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and you are encouraged to dress professionally and bring your resumes. For more info call 270-824-1818.
March Madness is here! The Road to the Final Four begins this week in Evansville for the OVC at the Ford Center. Murray State fans will be cheering on the Racers for a 3 peat victory in the OVC Tournament to advance to the NCCA Tournament. The games will be carried on ESPN, so check your listings for details. The semifinals are at 7 p.m. on Friday and the Championship will be on Saturday. Join the Racer Alumni for pre-game activities at Kevin’s Backstage Bar & Grill. Charles & I look forward to seeing you there! Go Racers!
2020 Census Watch:
It’s almost time for the 2020 Census. Next week many residents will start receiving census info in the mail. A Census Worker will be delivering packets between March 15-April 10 to the homes of those with P.O. Boxes. Official Census Workers will have an ID Badge.
It is very important to return your census info, because the Census provides data that determines funding for roads, schools, healthcare, fire and police services in our communities. Don’t throw money away by not participating. You can complete the census on the phone, online or by mail. If you need assistance, help is available at the County Judges Office. Visit 2020census.gov
Don’t forget to spring forward and set your clocks up an hour for Daylight Savings Time at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. This is also the time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
Ordination Service:
Madisonville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Rose Creek CP Church invite you to join them for Rebecca Zahrte’s ordination. The service will be held at 1540 Anton Road in Madisonville on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. Special music will be performed by the Pritchett Chapel Praise Team and a meal will follow afterwards. Congratulations to Sister Becky on this special career accomplishment.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth’s House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
March 3: Hopkins Co.
Job Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
at MCC.
March 8: Daylight Savings Time begins! Spring Forward!
March 30-April 1: Hopkins Co. Census Events. Learn more at 2020census.gov
April 6: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
April 6-10: Spring Break!
April 12: Easter Sunday!
April 17-18: 29th Annual Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show, Ballard Convention Center.
Sept. 12: 9/11 Heroes Run!
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: March 3-9
Wed. March 3: Karla Brown Cates.
Thurs. March 4: Jimmy Durham.
Fri. March 5: Nora Smith; Jerry Kelley.
Sun. March 7: Tammy Dickerson.
Mon. March 8: Hayden Johnson.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: March 3-9
Get Well prayers are needed for Louise Riggs, Randa Lynn, Dustin Ray, Dorothy Shoulders, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes.
Also keep those battling the flu and other illnesses in your prayers and remember to check in on your family and neighbors. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
