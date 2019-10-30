Good morning Hopkins County. I am writing this article on Oct. 22. As I look out my window, it's going to be a beautiful day here in the heart of the West Kentucky Coalfield. As always, the Hardwick family hopes and prays that you and yours have had a great week since mt last article.
Did you know that General Dwight D. Eisenhower was born on Oct. 14? He was our 34th President. And our 26th President Teddy Roosevelt's birthday was Oct. 27. Two Great ones, don't you think?
I do have a few birthdays to announce, Kaisen Carr & Jack Englebright shared a birthday on Oct. 18. On Oct. 28 Ethan Lear was a year older. I do have one anniversary to announce. My dear friends Linda & Stanley Crick, two wonderful people added another year on their journey in life together. On behalf of all the fine folks on our Little Prairie, we wish you the best.
We had pastor appreciation day this past Sunday and our fellowship meal. Bro. John and Branda are taking a much-needed vacation down at the lake. They enjoy camping and being down at the Lakes.
I know that taxes are a touchy subject with all of us, however it's that time. County taxes have been sent out. Now if you want to save a few dollars you know that If you pay them no later than Nov. 1, you get a 2% discount. If you wait until Feb. 1 until April 15th you will be accessed a 21% penalty. Ouch!
If you are a big UK Basketball fan, the Webster County Lions Club have a pair of lower arena tickets donated to them. They are great seats. The Nov. 8 game again against Eastern Kentucky. We are asking that you email me and make a bid. Every dime goes to help someone with vision problems. This is what we do. Helping others. Let me know.
Halloween is the 31st of the month. This is time when we have all ages running and walking through town, It gets dark early. Please be careful and watch out for those ghost and goblins. Halloween can be a lot of fun for all. Let's all be safe. Many communities have Trunk & Treats, these go over well.
OK what are you hunters up to? I have only heard from one. I know we have a lot of hunters, and most are successful. Did you know that Daniel Boone in one year killed almost 200 bears right here in Kentucky? That may be one reason we don't have many running around these days. Please email me and let me know how you did during your hunt.
Be happy, good and blessed. Until next time, this is your old buddy Noel E. Hardwick signing off.
