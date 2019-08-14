Good morning Hopkins County. What a beautiful day it is here in the heart of the western Kentucky coalfields. As always, the Hardwick family hopes and prays that you and yours had a great week since my last article.
I always hate to start off on a sad note. I would be remised if I didn't mention my lifelong friend, neighbor and schoolmate Darrell Gains. Darrell passed away this passed week after an extended illness. If you ever met Darrell, you would always remember him. He was funny, a joy to be with, and he had a good sense of humor. Darrell retired from the state a few years back. As we all know the Gains family has always been very special to us here on our little prairie. We will miss you my friend.
The Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church was 180 years old this past Sunday. We had one heck of a homecoming. We had some of our friends to come and share this day with us. We had some outstanding music and a great meal afterwards. One of my dear friends, O.T. Rudd, came for a visit and it was made known that just a few days ago O.T. turned 90 years old. He is one of the finest men that you will ever meet, and he sure loves Hopkins County.
The music was provided by The Childress Family. They are sure a blessing every time they step up and preform their music. Ma Childress is still going strong. I am not going to say how old she is, but the Childress Family has been singing for over 50 years. Of course, Ken Childress couldn't be with them this year. Ken is at the Veterans Center in Hanson where I hear he gets to sing from time to time. If you get an opportunity you need to visit the Veterans Center and spend some time with them. They would enjoy it.
Mark your calendars, the White Plains Senior Citizens Community Dinner will be on Aug. 19 at 11:45 a.m.. Pastor Tom Fletcher will be the program and will be singing some gospel songs for us. I know that you will enjoy because he has a good reputation and from what I hear really has a fine singing voice. The menu will be lasagna, bread and drinks which will be provided. We do ask the attendees to bring a vegetable dish or a salad or a desert to share with us. Oh yea, some good garden tomatoes would be great if you have any.
The devotional will be by my good old buddy Brother Leon Smith. There will be free blood pressure checks hosted by the Hillside Villa Nursing Home. They will be done by my old friend, fellow Lion, Lanny Brinkley who is the Administrator at Hillside. If you have any questions, please contact Spencer Brewer at 270-754-9317 or 270-543-5326.
I have a question for any of you experienced deer hunters. Is it legal to kill a deer in your garden out of season in the city limits? I have had two deer that completely ate all 60 of my tomato plants along with some other stuff. It only seems fair that I get something out of my garden and deer tenderloin is one of my favorites. However, I had rather stay out of the Hopkins County Jail, so make sure that what you tell me is accurate.
Now generally, I stay away from touchy issues however I can't take a pass on this one. Mine and Penny's water and sewer bill doubled this passed month. Did anyone else out there have an increase in their bill or do I have a major water leak?
Well, by the time you read this article school will be in session. I always want to remind you all to watch out for our kids. Be sure to honor the school bus stop signs. The last thing we want is to have one of our kids hurt getting on or off the bus. Slow down and take a little more care. In closing, I will say that this will be a somewhat sad year at Hopkins County Central because of the death of my friend Marty Cook . Marty is and will be missed by all. We all loved him.
